It’s always interesting to wonder who’s on the other end of the ringing phone whenever it chimes merrily at me at my work desk.
Is it an interview subject, returning my call to schedule a time to discuss some fascinating topic? Or perhaps a contact, breathlessly informing me of some breaking news? An irate reader prepared to scream at me and inform me of my hellbound ways? (I still have an old phone call saved on my answering machine, the elderly woman asking me with shock and horror, “Do you know the LORD?”).
I mean, at least six times out of 10 it’s a spam call teling me about the imminent expiration of my extended warranty, but hope springs eternal, right?
A few weeks back, however, it was a reader who was looking for a bit of information.
Looking through some old documents he’d acquired, he found a piece of ancient mail addressed to a Wyman P. Bell, of Monroe, from the Auxiliary Educational League in Boston.
So he called up The Tribune and asked me, “Who was Mr. Bell?”
Well, I couldn’t tell him off the top of my head — growing up in Monroe is one of the best ways to NOT discover any of its history, I’ve found — but I knew exactly who likely could.
So, one message to friend of the Tribune and regular columnist Nowell Briscoe had an answer for myself and my reader.
In fact, Mr. Brisoce had written about Mr. Bell less than a year ago, on June 20 of 2020, about the Bell Brothers, local entrepreneurs of the Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Co.
Wyman, or Weyman P. Bell, as Mr. Briscoe’s column writes it (I’m more inclined to trust Mr. Briscoe than the mailing list of some Boston union), brought Coke to Monroe alongside his brother Alvin.
Weyman continued to grow the company, and his family, over the years. His son, John, would take over in time. John’s son, Knox Bell, would eventually serve as mayor of Monroe.
Weyman died in 1939, long before his grandson would take the reins of government in town or the end of the soda fortunes of Monroe, when the Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Co. merged with the Athens branch in 1984.
But one piece of mail, sealed in a Ziploc bag with a local name emblazoned on it, summoned all this history back to the forefront once more.
The history of Monroe is filled with stories like Weyman Bell’s, and we’re always happy to discover them anew.
Take a look at your own history and maybe you’ll find a story or two of interest.
