I was sitting around thinking the other day and wondered how many of us have a past that might ring a bell with others.
I will start with, what were you doing in 1953, ’54 and ’55. Many of you may not have even existed. Those years take me back to my teens.
I was a radioman on an LST which stands for Landing Ship Tank. We called it a Long Slow Target. It is one of those ships you have likely seen with huge bow doors for off-loading equipment such as tank, trucks, jeeps, and a significant tonnage of critical supplies for combat. Well, one time we carried a tank-deck of beer for the troops in Korea.
So let me tell you about one of my experiences aboard the LST. At this particular time we were working in North and South Korea, hauling prisoners captured during combat. They were loaded onto our ship after ten cages were constructed from heavy chain-link fencing and 2x4s and 4x4 and 4x6s lumber . Each cage had a door which opened onto a hallway which ran from one end of the ship to the other. U.S. Marines were stationed in this hallway armed with machine guns and M1 rifles.
As the prisoners were filing into the tank-deck each carried a rolled up straw mat.
Many wore the quilted jackets you many have seen in movies. Most had only light weight clothing. Inside each cage was a 55 gallon drum which had been cut in half. On top of it were boards nailed together with an empty part in the middle. They were called “honey buckets.” This was to be their toilet. Sixty men were marched into each cage and the door padlocked.
After we had been at sea for about six or eight hours we could hear chanting from the tank-deck. It is obvious that this was orchestrated by officers intermingled with the troops. That chant became screaming. If you can imagine 600 men screaming at the top of their lungs, then you can get a feel for the noise.
As the chanting had begun the Marines dogged down the hatches to all the ship and armed themselves for a breakout. Not only did the Marines arm themselves, they put on gas masks and sprayed it into the cages. My job as radioman was to use Morse code to contact any ships within our vicinity of our situation. Believe me, this was an un-nerving experience. For your information, our full compliment aboard ship was roughly 60 sailors and officers. The Marines had about 10 to 15 men.
The use of the gas was necessary if we were to survive. Luckily the gas caused the captives to throw up and bodily organs to empty.
You may not be able to measure the smell the ship had for the next 3 or 4 days, but let me assure you it was worse than anything I had experienced, before or since.
When we got to Koji do Prison, which is an island off the south coast of Korea, we would off-load the captives. Afterwords some of those prisoners already incarcerated would come aboard to clean things up and repaint the bulkheads (walls). We guessed that the officers among the prisoners knew enough English to scribble on the bulkheads various messages such as “give up Americans, we will defeat you” and some such remarks.
There were also scribbling in Korean or Chinese which we could not read, but apparently they were passed on for the next load we were to haul. Incidentally, we carried these ship loads of prisoners for about six months. We picked them up in Wansan, Pusan, Inchon and many other locations.
This is why I love the Marines even though I was a sailor. They are among my list of folks to be honored by all of us. So that is a birds eye view of what I was doing in the early 1950s.
Don Ashworth lives in Loganville. Submit your guest column to news@waltontribune.com.
