I’m one of those people who check her calendar every day. As a journalist, I have to be organized to be successful and that means working around press deadlines.
As a wife and mother, and now grandmother, keeping track of my family members’ schedules is par for the course.
I try to remember birthdays, anniversaries and graduations along with various religious and cultural observances since my family members come from diverse backgrounds. There’s Christmas and Hanukah, Passover and Easter. There’s also Chinese New Year, Bastille Day and Fasching (the German version of Mardi Gras).
However, this past pandemic year has thrown me off balance. I feel as though the holidays I joyfully anticipated in previous years crept up on me in 2020-2021, whispering “Surprise!” Like most people we celebrated family gatherings quietly, within our existing households. We also connected virtually or arranged socially distanced visits outdoors, due to COVID.
I Googled April holidays to see what this new month has in store. We all know April Fools’ Day is on the 1st, and sports fans are aware Major League Baseball Opening Day is April 1 this year. Christians will observe Good Friday on April 2 and celebrate Easter April 4.
What I found on one website, nationaltoday.com, was a trove of national observances I’d never heard of before along with a few I had.
Being in the news industry, I’ve worked for publications that promoted Administrative Professionals Day on April 21, and Earth Day on April 22. One is a day to show appreciation for the folks who are considered office gatekeepers and serve as the boss’s right hand and the second is a day to raise environmental awareness and practice recycling.
There’s also National Arbor Day on April 30, another day to appreciate nature and take action by planting a tree.
But have you ever heard of National Hug a Newsperson Day? It falls on April 4. Or New Beer’s Eve on April 6 and New Beer Day on April 7? Seems to me these holidays are tailor made for the guys in the Tribune newsroom. (The beer days, not the hugging day.)
Actually, we seem to be dwelling on food again, as there are apparently a multitude of April dates selected to celebrate food. Here’s a sample: National Burrito Day, April 1; National Deep Dish Pizza Day, April 5; National Cherry Cheesecake Day, April 23; National Pigs in a Blanket Day, April 24; National Pretzel Day, April 26 (maybe move this one closer to New Beer Day?); and National Prime Rib Day, April 27.
Then there are obscure national observations in April that make little sense to me why they should be celebrated. Like Tell a Lie Day on April 4. Why would I want to do that? Or Name Yourself Day. Thankfully my parents game me a name I like. I would think some kids, maybe those of celebrities, might need a day like this to give themselves a more “normal” name so they won’t get teased in school.
There’s Hug Your Dog Day on April 10, but along with other dog lovers I don’t need a specific day for that. Or Look Up at the Sky Day on April 14. I look at the sky several times a day, every day and say a prayer and contemplate my blessings. I watch the sunrise in the morning with my first cup of coffee, and I gaze at the moon and stars when I walk my dog in the evenings.
Then there are national holidays that sound way out in leftfield, but might be fun, nonetheless.
Little fairy princesses can celebrate their favorite mythical creature, the unicorn, on National Unicorn Day April 9. Old fogeys like me can drag out their eight-track tapes and rock to 70s classics on National Eight Track Tape Day April 11.
For the science, or sci-fi minded, there’s National Velociraptor Awareness Day on April 18.
Our resident office movie-buff, Stephen Milligan, reminded me that these fascinating and terrifying dinosaurs were able to “turn doorknobs” in the “Jurassic Park” films and therefore I wouldn’t want to encounter one on any day, obscure holiday or not.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
