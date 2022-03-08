March is the time of year in Georgia that swings from dry, warm temperatures under a bright sun to rain, wind and bone-chilling cold under gray skies. Sometimes we experience these weather patterns all in the same day.
No matter. My household — my husband, dog and cat — and I began suffering from spring fever on March 1, the meteorological first day of spring.
Mark Twain aptly describes this seasonal antsy condition: “It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want — oh, you don’t quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!”
Another famous Southern writer, the late, great Lewis Grizzard, said, “Springtime is the land awakening. The March winds are the morning yawn.”
Traditional spring in the northern hemisphere begins on March 20, at the spring equinox. And those poor folks in northern climes could still be digging out from heavy snowfall throughout March. But, we’re in the usually sunny South, so we lucky ducks get a jump on nice weather. And with early spring, come festivals and events for the whole family to enjoy!
Now, as of this writing, we are supposed to get a blast of winter on Saturday. No matter. There’s still a lot to do! Just pull that winter parka back out of the closet, throw on a scarf and don those gloves.
The 17th Annual Classic Car Show in Downtown Monroe begins at 9 a.m. this Saturday. Fabulous autos from across Georgia will once again be on display. The top 75 cars and Best in Show will be judged and awarded coveted accolades. If you have a group that would like to enter the car show, call Main Street coordinator Leigh Ann Aldridge at 770-266-5334.
Bring the family down for the day. Monroe’s local merchants and eateries will be open, so folks can shop and dine at their leisure.
In Loganville, a citywide cleanup is scheduled for Saturday. So, if you want to help out in the community, come to Loganville City Hall beginning at 8 a.m. Vests, trash bags and trash grabbers will be provided by the city.
Apparently when the first cleanup day was held in Loganville two years ago, just before the pandemic hit north Georgia, 56 volunteers cleaned up 6.75 curb miles of roadway and picked up more than 102 bags of trash.
This coming Sunday it’s time to spring forward and lose an hour of precious sleep, but the payoff is more hours of sunlight in the evenings.
Daylight saving time begins March 13, so set your clocks (if you still have actual clocks) forward one hour before bed Saturday night. Thank heavens for cell phones! That’s where my daily alarm, and calendar, exists for each day of the year.
Sports enthusiasts will be gearing up for the iconic March Madness, which runs from March 13 to April 4. This year, college basketball fans will be excited to know that the tournament is back as normal. Last year was played in a “bubble.”
As we continue speeding through the month of March, St. Patrick’s Day is next week. So wear green otherwise wise guys and school children might pinch you.
In downtown Social Circle, Irish and non-Irish alike can enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day Beer Crawl from 6-9 p.m. Adults can order dinner and get a passport to visit each participating restaurant to sample their signature drink. Participating restaurants include Sacred Grounds, Willy’s, Villa Pizza and Tin Plate.
If you’re an old geezer like me, you might remember the old saying how March comes in like a lion, but goes out like a lamb. Well, I think climate change and Georgia’s moody weather patterns nixes that. Still, I see daffodils blooming everywhere, and the clothing stores are setting out the new spring fashions.
Since we’re taking a family beach vacation in a couple of months, I actually bought some beach towels this past weekend. The beach gear was on display on one side of the department store, opposite the men’s sweaters and outerwear that were on sale. My husband bought a zip-up vest for those cool mornings when he’s out in the field at work. So now were ready for whatever spring brings!
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
