There is one constant in the life of a journalist: if you want to guarantee they’ll cover your event, feed them.
We reporters are ALWAYS hungry and we will go out of our way to attend events if they promise even the hint of food, whether it be a carefully catered dinner or just a box of donuts off to the side for grazing attendees.
Such instincts are why I first started going every year to the annual meeting of the Walton County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The meeting location has shifted once or twice, but the spread is generally about the same — a generous dinner plate filled with barbecue and baked beans and chased down with a dessert bowl of banana pudding.
(Especially this year, when Stripling’s provided the food. There’s good, and then there’s Stripling’s, which I’m pretty sure is what every other barbecue place wants to be when it grows up).
I kept going, however, year in and year out, not just for the food (thought it always helped, let’s be honest), but because I was always impressed with the district’s activities.
They send kids to college, build gardens at local schools, help local farmers improve their land and maintain the area’s agricultural footprint, all while making it look far easier than I’m sure it ever could be.
We are lucky to have the Conservation District here working to improve our community, believe me.
So it was with dismay I greeted the last two years’ vacancy on the calendar when meeting time came around. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing fears, the district canceled its annual meeting in both 2019 and 2020.
Of course, the district remained busy. They awarded their Conservationist of the Year title in both years, and I happily went out to take pictures and write up the winners both times, even without the promise of food.
Still, there was something missing without the district’s annual meeting — seeing the slideshow of the year’s accomplishments, seeing a table filled with denim jacket-wearing teens from all the local high school and middle school FFA chapters and, yes, eating all that good food while enjoying good company.
So, it was with great pleasure I received my invitation to this year’s meeting as it resumed in 2022 for the first time since COVID first derailed everything.
And the meeting delivered. They hadn’t missed a beat and the meeting went off without a hitch. Everyone was there. The district celebrated its best (see my story on the front page for a bit of details on this year’s winning farm).
And, yes, the food was excellent. If anything, after two years of absence, it tasted better than ever.
