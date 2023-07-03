Don’t let the Democratic Party snobs fool you.
Robert Kennedy Jr. has them worried.
Since declaring he was challenging President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary in 2024, national Democrats and their talkers on the cable shows have launched an all-out war against the man with the famous last name.
Their musings typically involved negative adjectives such as “anti-vaccine candidate” and “conspiracy theorist.” Again and again they repeat it, hoping it will sink into party voters’ brain.
In reality, JFK Jr. has slowly and steadily been climbing in the Democratic Party polls. A recent poll showed him at 16%. It should be noted that author Marianne Williamson, who is also running against Biden in the Democratic primary, has increased her support to 6%. Both of these figures are well above the 1 or 2% you typically see when someone challenges the incumbent president in his own party’s primary.
National Democrats have already declared they will not have any debates featuring President Biden and challengers. Of course, that doesn’t mean that one or more of the networks might not host a forum and Biden would just be absent. Heck, that’s fine. If the president doesn’t want to address voters then it would give those candidates who want to a chance to let them hear their message.
The Kennedy name is still big in Democratic Party politics. I was not born when John F. Kennedy was president and when Robert F. Kennedy launched his own White House run in 1968.
I was alive in 1980 when Ted Kennedy challenged Jimmy Carter in the Democratic primary. Being less than 10 years old, I had other things that took up my time and attention.
However, say the name “Kennedy” even in 2023 and it is immediately recognizable even though it has been decades since a family member ran for president.
RFK Jr. is an interesting person and candidate for sure. Yes, he has spoken out about the dangers of vaccines, including a possible link between them and autism. (It should be noted he is not the only one with that belief).
However, he is not running for president on an anti-vaccine platform. In fact, he has never said people should not be allowed to be vaccinated if they chose. He has simply spoken on what he feels are some of the dangers associated with them.
He does not begin campaign speeches talking about this issue. Before he declared he was officially running, RFK Jr. was asked what he would say when someone told him that vaccines are not harmful. His response was simple and to the point, “Prove it.”
Yet both major parties have an issue with someone, anyone, challenging the incumbent. If Joe Citizen declared he was running for president and had the same views as RFK Jr., then you wouldn’t hear much about it.
However, the name “Kennedy” demands attention and respect. That’s why Democratic snobs are going on the offensive against him. Given the fact they don’t think anyone should challenge Biden (we all know why) it shouldn’t be surprising that RFK Jr.’s campaign scares them.
It may not be that they think he will defeat Biden (chances are he will not) but they fear he will weaken him. Many feel Ted Kennedy’s run in 1980 against incumbent president Jimmy Carter did just that. In the general election, Carter was trounced by Ronald Reagan.
Biden’s chances at re-election are iffy at best and I am still not convinced he is going to seek another term. In all honesty, he shouldn’t and it has nothing to do with the fact I disagree with him on many of the things he has done.
Choice is a great thing at the ballot box. That’s true regardless of who the incumbent is. Democratic snobs have to accept that.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a 1993 graduate of The University of West Georgia. Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
