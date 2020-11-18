If you don’t have children in the schools or otherwise interact with our education system regularly, it might be easy to overlook the good news that came out of the local school districts last week.
Don’t.
Both local districts turned in a performance that exceeds state averages — by a lot.
In the Social Circle City Schools, the graduation rate was 94.5% last year.
And the Walton County School District topped the 90% mark for the first time, at 91.8%. Two schools in the district — Loganville and Monroe Area — hit all-time highs for their graduation rates.
All of that was despite the difficulties of last school year, with students having to finish online due to the pandemic.
Of course, graduation rates aren’t just a reflection of the work of teachers of seniors. The die is cast much earlier.
These numbers are a reflection on the districts as a whole, and from leadership on down, kudos are in order.
And don’t ignore the work of the Student Success Alliance, which helps push students across the finish line. Community involvement makes that happen.
The impact of this news means a better community, and better futures, for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.