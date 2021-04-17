Dear Mr. Ebert:
You are one fortunate man to work with such fine people at your wonderful hospital. Walton County needs to know what a good hospital we have. I know a good hospital when I see one because I have been a patient in five area hospitals and my husband was in seven.
Today, one of your employees, Miquel Little, volunteered on his off time to bring me a huge suitcase that was left behind. To Madison! It had all my insulin pump equipment.
I had left him gas money at security, but he refused to take it. I was so overwhelmed by his kindness and generosity. What a good soul!
Also, Kathy Timm helped organize his endeavor. If you don’t know what a jewel she is, you should. She’s one of the finest people I know.
I got really sick, suddenly, and went to your Emergency Department. That whole crew was impressive. After an X-ray, I was wheeled into emergency surgery. God placed Dr Nathaniel Hill there at the right time to literally save my life. What an incredibly kind and competent surgeon! He looked me in the eye and listened and explained better than any of the many surgeons I know. He’s incredibly skilled because he had to remove, reroute, and clean an abdomen that had exploded in the grossest fashion. I am so grateful to be alive. Dr. Hill is my hero.
Additionally, I was cared by a nursing staff that has improved incredibly from years past. Did you train them at Disney? Their customer service skills were better than any bigger hospital in the area. Anke, especially, was an angel in the middle of the night. I may not have her name quite right.
Other names stand out despite the fog of anesthesia: Soumini, Tatiana, Samantha, Haley Witcher, Jerica, Amber, Sweet Shelby, June, Liz, Ian, Irene, Jazz, and that sweet, sassy April Austin. These folks went above and beyond to help me get well. They also took the time to talk to me about their backgrounds, which were varied and fascinating.
One other person to note was the kindest, most tender person who draws blood in the middle of the night. I think his name is Pierre. He had a technique that caused no pain. Thank him for me, please.
Our hospital compliments our community. It responds with care and compassion to all crises, especially during the pandemic.
I hope I never need your services ever again, but if I do I know I’ll be in good hands. My compliments to all your doctors, nurses, and support personnel.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth Yancey
Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.