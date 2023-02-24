It seems like just last week I was using this space to rail about an unfortunate episode of censorship and overwrought puritanism right here in our local community.
Oh, wait, it was just last week.
Yet here we are again, though this particular bit of nonsense is a bit farther afield than ol’ Walnut Grove.
No, we’re headed to jolly old England this week for my latest mix of contrarian ire, as the publishing industry over there is the latest group to lose their marbles.
In particular, we’re talking about the publishing house Puffin, which publishes an extensive catalog of children’s books, in particular those of noted satirist, humorist and wry misanthrope, Roald Dahl.
Yes, that one, the one who wrote “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilida” and “James and the Giant Peach.”
He’s been a staple of childhood reading for multiple generations now. He’s beloved, in part, for how frankly nasty he can get in his books.
But in today’s climate, children’s books are meant to be safe and respectful, both words no one has ever applied to Dahl, who wrote an entire book about giants who consume children, bearing hilariously awful names like Bloodbottler, Meatdripper, Gizzardgulper and, of course, the amazingly revolting nomenclature of the Fleshlumpeater.
Yet, oddly enough, “The BFG” is not one of the books drawing the censor’s red pen.
No, it’s the ones about people that upset people. Because some of these people, you see, are... I’d better whisper it... fat.
Yes, fat. We can’t have that, can we?
In “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” candy-addled Augustus Gloop is no longer described as fat. The new Puffin editions describe him as “enormous.”
A distinction without a difference, you might think. But no. You see, they’re not just replacing words. They’re adding words, such as an entire sentence to explain why women who are bald aren’t all evil like the villains in “The Witches.”
Or changing entire poems in “James and the Giant Peach” to take out rhymes describing extremely fat Aunt Sponge and extremely thin Aunt Spiker.
They get run over a peach and die, too, but that’s OK, as long as we don’t make fun of their personal appearance. It’s asinine.
Luckily, my own niece already has a full Dahl collection with the old, delightfully nasty texts intact, so she and her sisters will be fine, but future children will get this thin, watered-down gruel instead of the delicious nastiness of a full Dahl-inspired feast of hilarity.
While we tone police them to death, they’re robbed of the actual fun of childhood. But hey, at least they won’t call anyone fat.
Well, of course they will, they’re little brats, but now we can’t blame Dahl...
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
