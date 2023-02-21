It was a weekend sports fans dream about.
That goes the same for local sports writers.
Student-athletes from Walton County were at their finest this past weekend winning region and state titles.
From the wrestling mat to the basketball court, Walton County showed it is can compete with the best of the best. And for some, more accomplishments are on the horizon.
First, the Social Circle High School wrestling team won the traditional state championship in Macon. The Mat Redskins compiled 224 points to hold off second place Mt. Pisgah who had 200.5 total points.
Individually, Braydon Mitchell (113), Connor Castillo (120) and C.J. Duren (126) each won first in their weight class while James Eldridge (150), Kacen Taylor (157) and Sean Crews (165) were third.
Lance Thacker (144), Jaxon Ethridge (175) Christian Brock (190) were fourth and Mason Cuendet (106), Dane Kracht (132) and J.D. Duval (285) were fifth. Austin Farmer (138) did not place individually but was a key member of the team throughout the 2022-23 season.
The wrestling success included student-athletes from other Walton schools.
Walnut Grove High School’s Landen Moss capped his season with another state title. Teammates Zeb Dawkins and Parker Warren were both state runners up/
Monroe Area High School’s Zillion Hammond was a state champion while Te’yarah Lett finished as state runner up.
Also for the Mat Canes, Ca’Vaughn Durham took third place while Seth Hogan was fourth and Isaiah Delanie finished fifth.
For the Loganville High School wrestling team, Jason Eligwe was state runner up while Michael Turner took fourth place.
On the basketball court, the boys teams for Walnut Grove, George Walton, Monroe Area and Social Circle each captured first place. The Loganville and GWA girls were runner-up.
The Loganville Christian Academy boys and girls teams were both third.
It was one of the most memorable weekends in some time for Walton County sports. It’s a credit to the work ethic and desire of the student-athletes as well as each head coach and assistant coach.
In a world where the news is not always positive, it’s great to be able to focus on such positive news, even if only for a little while. We look forward to chronicling our local basketball teams as they begin play in their state tournaments. Spring sports are also well underway. Before all is done, we very well may see more titles.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com or to PO Box 808, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
