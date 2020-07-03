On June 22, the Georgia General Assembly reconvened at the state Capitol for the final week of the 2020 legislative session.
The last day of this extraordinary session was Legislative Day 40, or “Sine Die,” which is a Latin term meaning “without assigning a day for further meeting.” We worked long hours most days last week and passed many vital bills that will now go to Gov. Brian Kemp for consideration.
We fulfilled our only constitutional obligation when we passed the conference committee report on House Bill 793, legislation which sets our state’s budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which started on July 1, 2020.
Earlier in the week, Gov. Kemp reduced his FY 2021 revenue estimate from more than $28.1 billion to about $25.9 billion, a reduction by $2.19 billion, or 7.8%.
Despite these reductions that were required to balance the FY 2021 budget, the General Assembly maintained its priorities by restoring cuts and mitigating reductions to the greatest extent possible to several essential areas, including services for Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens and public education.
Before passing the budget, the General Assembly cut our own salary by 10%, as we knew this was the right thing to do before we had to make tough decisions for all state employees and their pay.
Our largest single expenditure in the budget is Georgia’s K-12 education system, which totals $9.6 billion, or 44.1%, of the general funds portion of the budget. With a revised revenue estimate reflecting an 8% decline to state general fund revenues, it was nearly impossible to balance the state’s budget without a reduction to K-12 education. The Quality Basic Education formula and corresponding grants are reduced by $950.2 million to reflect a temporary decline in state revenues. However, the budget reflects federal funding from the coronavirus relief bill.
The budget has NO furlough days for teachers and with the added money from the federal government, the net impact to our schools should be a little less than a 5% reduction.
The FY 2021 budget also recognizes other vital educational needs. The Georgia Student Finance Commission would receive $54 million in additional funds to provide a projected 439,041 awards across all HOPE scholarship and grant programs.
Our budget accounts for $157 million in CARES Act funding for the University System of Georgia and more than $37 million in such funds for the Technical College System of Georgia.
We also restored $3.2 million to fully fund the Georgia Public Library System’s materials grants.
HB 793 restores funds to multiple initiatives that support criminal justice and public safety efforts across the state.
One area my colleagues and I have worked hard to preserve during this difficult time is funding for health care in Georgia. HB 793 provides $268.7 million for growth in the Medicaid programs to meet the projected need and $165.4 million in savings due to a temporary 6.2% increase in the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage rate through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. We also restored $13.9 million in reductions to the public health grants to counties, and we eliminated 12 furlough days proposed for the Department of Public Health to minimize the impact on the county public health departments which are on the front lines fighting the spread of COVID-19.
The budget also accounts for $261.7 million in federal funds for COVID-19 testing.
The General Assembly also passed one of the most important bipartisan bills of the legislative session, historic hate crimes legislation. Due to recent events around our state and country, it was important that we pass this legislation. Under the final version of HB 426, anyone convicted of a crime that has been determined to have been committed because of the individual’s belief or perception regarding race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability will be subject to increased penalties for these crimes.
Gov. Kemp signed HB 426 on the final day of the legislative session on June 26. This momentous bill addresses a gap in Georgia law to provide vital protections for all of Georgians, and this bill sends a strong message that there is no room for hate in Georgia.
