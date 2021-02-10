Reporting for any small town newspaper is never dull. Every day is different and there are times simply bizarre stories will literally walk through the front door.
One of my old bosses, Billy Chism formerly of the White County News in Cleveland, always said, “You just can’t make this stuff up.”
Editorial work is often stressful due to deadlines, and frankly, print journalism doesn’t pay as well compared to other professions requiring a bachelor’s degree. So why do we do it?
Most good community journalists are dedicated to seeking the truth and reporting the facts accurately and in a compassionate manner. But many of us are a bit unique ourselves, and simply enjoy meeting colorful characters and telling true stories that sound like tall tales.
Another one of my former editors, Wayne Parham with the McDuffie Progress in Thomson, told me that a newsroom is like “the island of misfit toys.”
That image is from the stop motion animated TV Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” You remember the misfit toys: a bird that swam instead of flew, a train with square wheels on its caboose and a Charlie — not a Jack — in the box. Misfit toys were toys that had been rejected and so they were brought to the island where they could live together in safety. Rudolph asked Santa to find children who would give these misfit toys a loving home.
I think what Wayne meant by comparing us reporters to misfit toys is this: Folks who choose this line of work are special in the best sense of the word, although we don’t tend to fit society’s mold.
Every newspaperman or woman who has been in this business any significant length of time has met colorful characters or witnessed some crazy incidents. Several of my heyday stories always seemed to revolve around wildlife.
When I started out eons ago at the Walton Sun in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, the area was rapidly developing. Rural Florida with its ranches and farms came into conflict with upscale beachside communities that drew hordes of tourists. Old timers didn’t always mesh with well-to-do newcomers who bought spacious waterfront homes pictured in glossy home and garden magazines.
I remember walking into a conversation with our local sheriff’s deputies. They were laughing about one of the calls they had responded to, and said it would make a good story for the paper. I don’t remember if we ever ran it in the paper but it’s worth telling. Apparently an elderly man who was known as a recluse called to report — and I kid you not — a giant chicken running down the highway. Well, this was no chicken. The poor man didn’t have a television, much less a computer device with which to Google the type of bird was on the loose. He used a landline to make the call. Officers told me they had to help corner a runaway emu. At that time, ostrich and emu ranches had recently been established as a leaner alternative to raising beef.
Then there was the nude hiker — who was naked except for his hiking shoes and hat — in the north Georgia mountains. Of course he was arrested. He had frightened one family who was hiking on Mount Yonah at the time. Law enforcement waited for him on the trail. Needless to say, there wasn’t a photo to go with this story.
Then there was the lady who thought she was married to God when I worked at the Tribune and Georgian in St. Marys. She would bring in a letter to the editor each week, and was upset when her letters didn’t run. Some of these letters were diatribes that went on for pages. She didn’t always adhere to the word count limit for the opinion page. The office kept her handwritten letters in two full drawers of a large filing cabinet.
So many stories … so little space.
I am fortunate that most of the people I’ve had the pleasure to work with and with whom to experience the twilight zone have been a diverse lot. My misfit toy islands were home to liberals and conservatives, men and women of all ages, races, ethnic backgrounds and religions. Every one of them had a sense of humor and we were all dedicated to producing a quality newspaper for our readership.
I don’t think I’ll ask Santa to take me from the island this year.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.