There’s hyperbole, and then there is the furor over a proposed travel plaza in the Social Circle area.
Jones Petroleum wants to build a large travel plaza on 19 acres of an undeveloped 46-acre site at the Monticello/Monroe exit of Interstate 20.
The Newton County Planning Commission bowed to an outcry from citizens this week, voting unanimously to deny the request. It still goes before the County Commission next month.
Never mind there’s a similar plaza down the road at the Almon Road exit. People are convinced this is a door to crime.
But the Jones family has been good neighbors in local communities, and the scope of investment proposed here is too big for them to risk letting it fall into a crime den.
We hope cooler heads will prevail.
