On Valentine’s Day weekend, let’s talk about love. Not the early stages of the “temporary insanity” kind of being in love which is so remarkably special, but rather of the deepest kinds of love … devotion and cherishing.
Webster defines “devotion” as love infused with loyalty or enthusiasm for a person. Cherishing is protecting and caring for another lovingly who may be suffering and where the energy expended in the caring does not feel like a sacrifice.
When I was hospitalized five years ago for 44 days, I can say this about Nancy: She cared for me beyond measure and cherished me in her heart. Her regular presence in my hospital room provided me both comfort and hope.
I introduce you to a dear friend from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Ed and I were counselors at the first state-integrated school in North Carolina, a residential, research, treatment facility for underachieving boys. We became instant buddies 53 years ago and I love him like a brother I never had. When I obtained my pilot’s license in 1969, Ed was my first passenger. On-duty 11 days in a row on campus did not allow much leeway to find girls to date, but we persevered and Ed met the love of his life early in 1969. He and Pat married later that year with Pat moving into our dormitory. She instantly became the comforter to many boys in Ed’s section when they became homesick.
When they purchased their first house, Pat started a small day care in their home that became an instant success. As they did not have children of their own, Pat followed those many small children’s lives as if they were her own. Many years later, when Pat’s health began declining and she could no longer care for children, both she and Ed turned to rescuing feral cats.
A little over halfway into their 51-year marriage, Pat was diagnosed with an aggressive type of breast cancer. Years of chemotherapy and radiation weakened her heart. If this were not enough, she suffered great pain with progressive arthritis. It was a frightening blow when informed her cancer had spread to her bones.
Powerful and expensive drugs kept her cancer at bay for many years. However, about five years ago, Pat’s mobility declined rapidly. She went from using a cane to a walker. She could not stand for any length of time. Ed then became her sole caregiver while being chief cook and bottle washer. The challenge was daunting, exhausting and unending, but I never heard him complain.
Ed, Pat and I would often have dinner together when I was in Winston-Salem for a cribbage tournament every May. I witnessed her decline and struggle. Our last dinner was in May 2019 and I could see the pain in her face as she walked slowly to our table. Once seated, she was the Pat I had enjoyed through the years, sharp, smiling and laughing at my jokes.
I asked her if she was in pain and she said she was not just sitting there. But she dreaded the moment she would begin to exit the table, preparing herself for the excruciating pain of getting to their car.
Ed likes to golf and before Pat’s last hospitalization, he would be gone for two to four hours a couple times a month. Would he worry about Pat? Oh my, indeed. Those golf outings ceased when Pat began her 39-day hospitalization last November with a serious nasal infection that seeped into her brain. One surgical procedure and heavy antibiotics were ineffective at eradicating the infection, but Pat slowly improved. She was moved to a rehab where, because of COVID-19, Ed was not allowed to visit — painful for him, but devasting for Pat. She was there just a few days and her vitals plummeted. She was rushed back to the hospital unconscious and placed on life support. Ed was beside himself.
While he could once again visit her, Pat remained unresponsive. After three days, Ed had life support removed and as it was very late, he said his painful goodbye and exhausted, went home. She died shortly after.
Pat was always Ed’s hero, putting one foot in front of the other, her life in slow motion and never becoming bitter.
Ed is now putting one foot in front of the other, cleaning out their house as Pat was a pack rat. He has a huge hole in his heart every morning when he awakes taking care of their three cats. When the weather is warmer, he will take Pat’s ashes to Calabash, North Carolina, a favorite spot. When it is his time, he has asked me to do the same for him.
Ed knows if I am alive, I certainly will.
