I don’t remember most of the office Christmas parties I’ve attended over the years. That’s because so many of the office parties hosted by my employer or my husband’s were, in my experience, awkward or outright boring.
I wonder how many folks will still feel that way if they attend an office Christmas party this year — at least those who don’t work remotely. I’m sure many employers didn’t hold an in-person party last year due to the pandemic. They might have held gatherings on Zoom or outdoors if the weather was mild.
However, a few pre-pandemic holiday parties stand out in my memory.
Although not technically an office Christmas party, this experience is still a vivid one. When Frank and I were stationed in Germany, we had an impromptu holiday dinner for about 25 officers from across Europe, Scandinavia and Turkey who attended a NATO school with him in Oberammergau a few weeks before Christmas. It was like a clown car; my husband said he just invited “a few friends over.” But more people kept showing up every time I opened the door to our guest apartment. The Bavarian town of Oberammergau is known for its Passion Play and sacred wood carving. We bought a hand-carved wood crèche there in 1988 and display it every Christmas. (Oberammergau has been holding its passion play every 10 years since 1680. The tradition actually began in 1634.) The whole of Bavaria is usually lit up for advent and Christmas, though with the pandemic surging there currently I know many of the delightful holiday markets have had to close down. I hope life returns to pre-pandemic normal for our European allies next year.
When I worked for the Walton Sun in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, near Destin, our Christmas party was held on a boat. There’s something magical about watercraft all lit up for the holidays. However, it was one of the coldest nights the Emerald Coast had experienced that winter. So, we definitely huddled for warmth. Good thing we were a close-knit group in the newsroom!
One year, my husband’s office party was held at a college campus in the mountains of north Georgia. That wasn’t what was memorable. The scene I can’t forget was when a prominent citizen crooned “Blue Christmas” karaoke-style to an elderly woman, someone who had been a beloved member of that community. The thought behind the performance was sweet, even though the amateur singer was slightly off key.
I have dim recollections of cookie and Secret Santa gift exchanges, except for one where I soon discovered that my Secret Santa was my then-supervisor at the Coastal Courier in Hinesville. Patty Leon gave me a beautiful pewter frame to hold the first year photos of my granddaughter, who was born in November 2018. It’s filled and displayed on my bedroom bureau.
Although Frank and I have lived in numerous places, there are people we will never forget. And now that we are permanently settled here, we are committed to getting to know and forge long-term relationships. That includes showing up for the annual office Christmas party.
The gang at The Walton Tribune will hold their annual Christmas party at the Stars and Strikes bowling alley in Loganville. And to add to the fun — yes, I like to bowl though I’m not a good bowler — there will be ax throwing too! My husband joked that he would have to stand a good distance away when I attempt to throw an ax at a non-living target.
If you do plan to attend an in-person Christmas office party this year, here are a few do’s and don’ts for enjoying yourself while networking that I found on themuse.com: Don’t ignore the dress code; do interact with everyone, even people you just met; don’t be distracted by your phone or tablet; if you drink alcoholic beverages, do keep it to a two-drink minimum; don’t arrive empty handed if the party is at a private residence — bring a thoughtful gift for the host. Rather than flowers, it’s suggested to bring something the host can enjoy later, like homemade fudge, or donate to the host’s favorite charity.
And try to have fun. You might be making a lasting memory.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
