Sept. 18, 2021, will be a day that forever lives in the history books for Walton County.
Our community came together in an amazing way to pay tribute to Javianne Oliver, our Olympic athlete who brought honor to her hometown and her nation in Tokyo last month.
Oliver was part of the silver medal-winning 4x100 relay team. The Monroe Area graduate competed on the world’s biggest stage and in the process brought our community together to cheer.
The celebration then, and last weekend for her parade, was a great reminder of what a wonderful community this is — especially when we unite.
Congratulations to Javianne and her parents, Jonnifer and Marvin. You’ve done us all Walton Proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.