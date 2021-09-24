Javianne on Parade

Javianne Oliver takes part in a parade to welcome home the Olympic silver medal-winning track star as she returns to her hometown Saturday morning, Sept. 18, 2021, in Monroe, Ga.

 Deborah Stewart | Special to The Tribune

Sept. 18, 2021, will be a day that forever lives in the history books for Walton County.

Our community came together in an amazing way to pay tribute to Javianne Oliver, our Olympic athlete who brought honor to her hometown and her nation in Tokyo last month.

Oliver was part of the silver medal-winning 4x100 relay team. The Monroe Area graduate competed on the world’s biggest stage and in the process brought our community together to cheer.

The celebration then, and last weekend for her parade, was a great reminder of what a wonderful community this is — especially when we unite.

Congratulations to Javianne and her parents, Jonnifer and Marvin. You’ve done us all Walton Proud.

Our View is the opinion of The Walton Tribune editorial board, which includes Proprietor Patrick Graham and Editor and Publisher David Clemons.

