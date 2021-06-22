Man, do I ever have the summer doldrums this year.
You know the feeling. Your logic says you’re an adult with responsibilities and have to work to make a living. But the eternal child inside whines, “I’m bored” and begs to be allowed outside to play.
“Stephen gets to go to the beach with his family, why can’t we?” my inner child wails.
“Well, we’ve not been with the company long enough to get a whole week of paid vacation time yet,” I respond.
So how does the adult me cajole the pouty little kid me?
I remind her we did take two days off when our California contingent visited earlier this month.
“You had a blast visiting Athens,” I tell her.
“Yeah, I guess,” she says, studying the bright blue polish on her toenails. “I suppose seeing where we went to school, partied, went to football games and met our husband was kinda fun.”
“You went out to eat, and went shopping … and the kids came to the house for a whole weekend,” I remind her.
“OK, there was that,” my inner child sighs.
“Besides, we can plan some weekend trips this summer. And then, maybe if you’re good, we’ll try to make a trip out West to Oregon in the fall — after fire season,” the adult me promises her.
I explain to my inner child that we don’t like the high heat and humidity, and might prefer trips to cooler locales like state parks in north Georgia rather than visiting Savannah in July or August.
Besides, there’s a lot to do nearby I tell her.
Search any city or county website, or look at statewide tourism sites and one can find calendars filled with local festivals, outdoor concerts, farmers markets and July 4th festivities.
Social Circle and Loganville are celebrating Independence Day on June 26, with activities, live music and fireworks.
“You enjoy browsing local art venues,” I tell my inner child. “And our husband likes looking at classic cars when area car shows are held.”
My inner child just nods.
“And we do find history interesting. There’s the Monroe Museum and lovely antebellum homes to see on the walking tour.”
I continue to point out to my inner cranky kid we have beautiful state parks in our region, like Hard Labor Creek and the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center. Both offer programs and activities.
“And if we want to escape the bugs, we can take in a matinee,” adult me tells inner child me.
“Movie theaters have reopened. We’ve already seen Disney’s ‘Cruella’ and maybe we can drag our husband to ‘In the Heights,’ the new stage-to-screen musical based on the Broadway production by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes.”
Then there’s always working in the garden, early or late in the day when it’s not raining.
“You take pride in our flowers,” adult me told inner child me.
“I do like watching the birds and butterflies,” my inner child says, cheering up a bit. “We do go through a lot of bird seed. Those suckers are always hungry!”
And if we don’t eat out in downtown Monroe or on the square in Covington — what with restaurants like Amici, Scoops, City Pharmacy, Mystic Grill and several cute coffee shops — adult me and inner child could cook out on the patio grill for dinner and savor fresh watermelon for dessert.
Yes, it’s the little things that keep the summer doldrums at bay.
Inner child me finally agreed.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.