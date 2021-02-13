Earlier this month, I started a fantasy novel, which is an ordinary occurence for me.
The book is roughly 500 pages long, filled with magic and monsters and murder and mystery and a lot of other words that aren’t alliterative so I didn’t include them in this list.
I haven’t finished it yet.
This is less than ordinary, for me, at least.
In my youth (I say as if it’s some ancient event), I read thick doorstoppers all the time. I barely considred a book to be legitimate if it had fewer than 500 pages. I read 700- and 800-page tomes in mere days.
Now it can take me an entire week to push through a slender 300-page novel.
Where did all my free time go, anyway?
At one time, I seemed to have mere infinite amounts of leisure, or at least enough I rarely noticed a lack.
Somehow I could read a 1,000-page Stephen King novel, watch a few movies on my DVD player and continue playing some 80-hour long video game, all at the same time.
Now, I struggle to do even one of those things on a consistent basis.
I know that as we age time seems to move faster — Christmas certainly comes around quicker than it did when I was 9, in perception if nothing else — but it’s starting to get ridiculous.
Now, when I was in high school, I was starting my day hours earlier than I do now — the difference between a school day starting at 7 a.m. and my current work day staring at 9 a.m. — but I usually don’t end up in bed until the wee hours of the night, so that should make up it.
So why does it seem like I have so little time to take care of all my entertainment needs?
I suppose part of the problem is my income allows me to buy a lot more books and movies than it did when I was in high school, which had made my backlog much more intimidating, but that doesn’t explain why two weeks after starting it, I’m less than halfway through my latest fantasy epic.
It’s frustrating, really. I want to get more reading done, more things watched, more games played. Yet I find my free time has shrunk to the point of putting such goals in conflict with one another. One hobby clashes with another as they strive for my diminishing store of leisure time and I mourn for the days when I could read all 1,138 pages of Stephen King’s “It” in less than a week.
I guess this is what they call a first world problem, but nevertheless, it’s frustrating. I suppose I could read shorter books... but I kind of doubt it.
