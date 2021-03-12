Nancy recently recommended we tune in “American Idol” on Sunday evenings.
The program was rebooted in 2018 with new judges who are remarkably accomplished singers – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. It began this season on Valentine’s Day with eager, talented and mostly young contestants auditioning and hoping to be voted on to the championship rounds in Hollywood later in the season.
There each week, contestants will compete weekly hoping to eventually be chosen by a national audience as the next American Idol with all the promise and transformation that title might hold.
We were regular viewers of the program in the early years, perhaps 2002-06, especially when a 17-year-old talent from Snellville by the name of Diana DeGarmo was the runner-up in 2004.
“American Idol” has catapulted the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson onto astonishing singing careers. We enjoyed choosing favorites and for some, like DeGarmo, even picked up the phone and cast our votes.
I enjoyed the show because I was moved by the musical talent of the contestants and even more by their courage, wearing their hearts on their sleeves, and their personal stories.
For some who didn’t make the cut and showed their deep disappointment with tears, so did we. It was a vehicle for us to fall in love with kids who for a few brief moments, felt like our own.
I became aware of how I had lost interest in the old “American Idol.” At times the judges could be unexpectedly harsh, critical and occasionally, even mean in their assessments. Some contestants left devastated and with their dignity wounded. I became offended by the change in the culture.
Entering this season with judges Katy, Luke and Lionel, there is much more. It is evident the judges have a camaraderie and respect for each other. I have not witnessed overt competition between themselves or one attempting to one-up the other. They actually seem to enjoy each other’s company.
But the one ingredient that has touched me deeply is their kindness to each contestant, especially when he or she will not be voted forward.
It is one thing to not make it, but by virtue of a harsh culture, depart not just having lost, but giving up the dream or thinking one is a failure. I will always remember after I tried out for my high school football team and the coach requested my presence in his homeroom the next morning. In front of some 25-kids he greeted me warmly, thanked me for a valiant effort, said he had heard I was good at my part-time job and extending his hand, recommending I stay with that. Accepting his handshake, he said, “Thanks for coming out, Tim.” While I was disappointed in telling friends that I didn’t make the team, I was not embarrassed nor did I feel shamed.
These new “American Idol” judges let the contestants know they are there for them. They help them relax, invite them to talk about themselves, inquire as to how auditioning is important to them. In other words, they begin by building a relationship with sincerity, ease and a sense of protection for the aspiring performer. They are kindness in action and there is no substitute for kindness — kindness, a commodity in our country that sadly, has all too often become an endangered species.
I describe a recent example of incredible generosity on the part of Lionel Richie. A young 24-year-old Asian American’s dream was to sing a duet with Lionel, “Endless Love” from 1981. Cheryl K. came before the judges holding her puppy for security and Lionel graciously began singing. The woman joined in the duet with him and it was evident Lionel was both moved while encouraging her to succeed.
At the end of the song Lionel began, “You have brought tears and wonderful memories to my life. It takes a lot of guts to come out here and do a Lionel Richie song. But I am going to say [vote] no, not that you don’t have it, but you haven’t progressed enough to control it [her voice].”
The other two judges also voted no with encouragement.
At the end of her audition, she said to the camera that she was proud of herself and her courage for doing the audition. Rather than her confidence being stripped by the manner in which she was not selected, she was emboldened. To hear a “No” given respectfully and in kindness is always an easier pill to swallow, and easier to learn from the experience.
