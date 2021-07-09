I couldn’t be happier for my good friend, Gary Hobbs, and all of my good friends with ties to George Walton Academy.
Gary recently was named the new headmaster at GWA, and the school’s board of directors couldn’t have made a better choice.
The board wanted to go in a different direction after parting ways with former headmaster Dan Dolan, and there couldn’t be a more 180 degree change in direction from Dolan than Gary.
The hire brings instant stability and credibility in the school’s leadership, which GWA sorely needed doing into the upcoming school year. I’m not sure there is anyone more respected in local education circles than Gary, and that is meant with absolutely no disrespect to current administrators who just stared down what was arguably the most difficult school year in the history of school years.
Gary comes from a public school background, and there might be some hotshot private school administrator out there who has more diplomas on his wall GWA could have considered, but Gary is the man and everyone knows it.
Well done, GWA board, well done.
My friends at Liberty First Bank, many of whom have ties to GWA, had some big news of their own this week.
The parent company of Pinnacle Bank announced Tuesday it had acquired Liberty First in a stock and cash purchase. Liberty First recently celebrated its 15th anniversary and has been a tremendous member of the community and business community for all 15 of those years.
Pinnacle Bank is not new to the Monroe and Walton County markets, and also has an established reputation for community involvement I’m sure will only grow post-acquisition.
I’ve always felt a kindred spirit with the folks at Liberty First Bank. The locally owned community bank with so many employees and board members active and involved. Very similar to the locally owned community newspaper located on the courthouse square, just as God intended it, with so many employees and officers active and involved.
By all accounts this is a win-win situation for everyone involved, which is exactly what you are looking for in any kind of business deal.
Here’s wishing my friends at GWA and Liberty First, soon to be Pinnacle Bank, the very best moving forward.
Exciting times for both to be sure.
