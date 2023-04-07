After weeks, months, perhaps even years of anticipation, it’s finally happened.
President Donald Trump has been charged with a crime.
Is he being held responsible for his reported attempts to meddle in the Georgia election? Is he charged with inciting the crowds who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6? Being accused of ethics violations over all the money and favors he allegedly raked in through patronage at his D.C. hotel while he was in the Oval Office?
No.
The Georgia case is still pending, while the others have either been brushed aside or will never move into a true legal arena.
No, Trump was indicted on Thursday for his part in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, via his shady attorney at the time, during the 2016 election.
It’s honestly a bit underwhelming.
And precarious. While no one really doubts Trump did, in fact, give money to Daniels to keep their alleged encounter quiet while he was running for president, it’s harder to say HOW illegal it was.
The N.Y. district attorney is claiming it is falsifying business records, which is generally a misdemeanor. But he’s supposedly elevating it to a felony due to it being done to unduly influence a federal election.
It’s a bit of a stretch, combining two charges in an unprecedented way, which makes conviction far from certain.
Not that it would matter, anyway. Even if Trump is convicted, he is in no way barred from running for the presidency again.
And given how much the former president wants to be back in the White House, he will run again, felony conviction or not. And he’ll use these criminal proceedings as he’s used all other attacks on his reputation, tattered and battered as it is.
It will be used as a cudgel against his enemies, as he claims he’s a martyr unjustly pursued by powers that want to silence him and his crusade to fix America.
Even when he’s on trial, Trump won’t be able to stop wheedling and whining through yet new schemes.
There’s been a lot of ink spilled here about putting Trump on trial for... something... is necessary to remind us all America remains a nation of laws.
I, however, have no confidence in such a trial. Trump can’t be tried honestly because everyone made up their minds about the man long ago. He’s either a bloviating con man to some or a persecuted savior to others.
If Trump is convicted, more than half the country will shrug and say they knew it. The rest will cry out for retribution that their plaster saint has been assailed.
And the rifts that divide America will only deepen. There is no healing from this, I’m afraid. There is only the madness.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
