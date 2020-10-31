Hopefully someone with a better photographic memory than mine can vouch for me on this, but I swear I recall seeing a picture from the 1970s or so that showed a road sign down Highway 11 pointing the way of the Monroe bypass.
Of course, there was no such bypass then, just as there isn’t now. But officials say it’s closer now than it’s ever been.
(My mom says the revival preachers at First Baptist in her hometown used to say the same thing about the end of the world to scare them straight into salvation too.)
A reader stopped by the other day to say he hasn’t seen anything about the project in the paper in three years. It hasn’t been that long, but I promised him an update nonetheless.
Although there is no official date to start construction, City Administrator Logan Propes of Monroe told me he suspects it will begin in the state’s 2022 fiscal year (July 2021 to June 2022).
Propes said the Georgia Department of Transportation has a “very accelerated” schedule for buying right of way, a process that’s ongoing.
All plans have been approved, he said.
The project officially known as the state Route 83 Connector should get some of the truck traffic out of downtown and hopefully will help the intersection of Good Hope Road and Highway 83.
I understand and appreciate skepticism. We have been told this is happening for decades. But maybe now Charlie Brown’s finally going to kick that football.
