ATLANTA — It’s a bit difficult now, through the gauze of time, to remember exactly what I was thinking on that Saturday night in late October 1995 when the Braves finally won it all.
I was a teen then, watching in the spare upstairs bedroom of our family home, in the “computer room” that marked the layout of houses in that time of our lives. It didn’t actually have internet connection — not many people did — so all I could do is sit and watch, not surf, as the outs counted down on NBC.
Finally Marquis Grissom hauled in the 27th out and Ted kissed Jane and Jimmy kissed Rosalynn and I kissed no one because I was a 14-year-old with bad acne and a worse personality.
I’m not sure what the main feeling was as Bob Costas proclaimed, prematurely, that the “Team of the ’90s has its championship.” But I’m pretty sure it was something close to relief. After close calls in the 1991 and ’92 Series, and being exhausted from an epic pennant chase in ’93 only to lose to the Phillies in the NL championship series, the Braves finally won it.
In fact, that was the iconic photo at the back of the commemorative Sports Illustrated: a guy holding a sign in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium that simply read, “Finally.”
This championship, in 2021, was not that championship.
You expected that ’95 team to win because you’d expected its forerunners to win and been disappointed when they hadn’t.
Be honest: You didn’t expect the ’21 Braves to win a World Series. I didn’t either.
Heck, I put my money on that, signing up for pay-as-they-play postseason tickets. When that bill hit for the World Series, ouch!
But the guys in the clubhouse put on a master class in teamwork, in camaraderie, and in just not giving up.
They were 44-44 at one point. (That No. 44 mean anything to you?) Teams with a record like that don’t win World Series. They didn’t care.
As a result, Atlanta has its first championship since the first one the Braves won (unless you count Atlanta United in 2018, as that front page on my office wall proves I do).
The 1995 team will be remembered for great pitching, timely hitting and its sense of inevitability.
The 2021 team will be remembered for so much more.
