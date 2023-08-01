Look, I get it. We are all jaded. With good reason. It’s difficult if not impossible to believe anything we’re being told is true anymore.
With that being said, I’m floored there hasn’t been more reaction to the story that UFOs and ET apparently do exist, and the government has known about it for years and has simply hidden it from the American people because it’s, well, the government.
Not only that, but the government has also allegedly intimidated and possibly even killed individuals who tried to expose the secret programs involved in studying alien phenomena and reverse engineering alien technology.
If true, this has to be the biggest story since a certain carpenter from Nazareth was crucified, died and was buried and rose again on the third day in fulfillment of the scriptures.
That’s not hyperbole, at least not in my mind. We’re talking about beings from other worlds, extraterrestrials, coming to our planet to do what? And how long has this been going on? How long have we known about it? Why is it important to keep it a secret?
But you hardly hear anyone reporting on it, talking about it. I wonder why that is?
On Wednesday, three witnesses appeared before the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs and testified about their knowledge of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), previously known as unidentified flying objects (UFO), and the government programs designed to secretly study the phenomena.
The witnesses, David Grusch, Ryan Graves, and David Fravor all have extensive military and/or intelligence backgrounds and seemed credible as committee members peppered them with some pretty straightfoward questions about what they knew and how they knew it.
The witnesses talked about the extraordinary capabilities of the crafts they saw in action and how those same capabilites don’t exists in crafts from our planet. They also talked about UAPs that had crashed, and the government retrieving the remains of the crafts from the crash site. Along with the remains of the pilots of those crafts, or “biologics,” and that those “biologics” were not human. The government has had these remains since the 1930s and at least one witness said he knows where they are stored.
The witnesses also talked about whistleblowers who pushed to bring this information to the American people were intimidated, at times injured and at other times possibly killed.
I mean, again wow. Just wow.
We’ve got the remains of aliens in a lab somewhere? We’ve got their ships or parts of them in a hanger somewhere? Like Independence Day, something like that? And the government might be picking off anyone who wants to tell us about it?
Federal lawmakers have to demand to see evidence of these claims. The American people have to demand to see evidence of these claims.
If we have the answer to the question about whether or not we are alone in the universe, we need to know it, and we need to know it right now.
