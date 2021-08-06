The man in the picture is my father.
No, not either of the men in jackets and ties. They are foremen. The one wearing the flannel shirt, the blue-collar worker, the one who is pointing to a piece of machinery, that man is my father, Arthur Schnabel. The picture was taken in July 1957 on the occasion of a small ceremony where my dad’s suggestion at the West Lynn, Massachusetts, General Electric plant had been chosen for top honors. His plant produced jet engines and he worked on fuel systems.
While only having a sixth- or seventh-grade education, my dad was very bright and a quick study. He discovered how making just a small change to a piece of equipment could save GE a lot of money.
Six times a year a suggestion was selected for both an honor as well as a cash prize. My dad was a union man, working a 40-hour week and grabbed whatever overtime he could get at “time and a half” his regular hourly wage. I doubt he was all that interested in receiving a plaque or certificate, but as he was well acquainted with a lifetime of financial scarcity, I am sure he had his eye on the cash prize.
When he was informed his suggestion would save GE tens of thousands of dollars over a three-year period, he probably thought the cash award would be sizeable. He was sadly mistaken. The check with his name on it was for a paltry $360. To say he was disappointed is putting it mildly.
While Dad did have a small sense of accomplishment, underneath he seemed dejected and probably the casualty of wishful, unrealistic expectations. The union could offer job protections, but had no influence in what the company paid in bonus’ or suggestion box prize money.
My sisters don’t remember, but I have a clear image of our father declaring with resentment that that was the last suggestion he would ever make to save GE money!
I have no idea what my father’s hourly wage was, but in 1957 the federal minimum wage was $1 per hour. I am sure his hourly wage was significantly more than that. Even at $3 per hour, that bonus was the equivalent of three weeks’ wages for saving GE tens of thousands of dollars.
Anyone else see the injustice in this picture?
I was 13 years old at the time and dad gave my sisters and me a few dollars and we all went to a neat amusement part in the next town called Salem Willows for a longer-than-usual evening. Going to Salem Willows was an annual treat. But that year at the Willows I don’t remember my dad being truly joyful, celebratory. My dad may have realized that no matter how hard he worked, he would never rise through the ranks. He would always be a “time and a half” flannel shirt guy.
My father died in January 1965, halfway through my junior year in college. I had worked construction the previous two summers and I was not excited to return to such backbreaking work. My dad’s best friend, Les, a foreman himself, encouraged me to apply for a summer job at GE and he would even write a recommendation. I was excited about the possibility.
In my grieving of my dad, I imagined I might be able to feel close to him at a place where he worked. But that was not meant to be.
Les later told me that all the summer jobs went to the sons of foremen and managers, not to the sons of men who wore flannel shirts, especially a flannel shirt recently deceased.
In 1957 the average CEO compensation was 20 times the mean salary of company workers. Today a CEO’s compensation is 299 to 361 times that of their workers with an average compensation of $13 million for those in the Fortune 100 companies.
This radically growing equity imbalance cannot sustain a democracy. It can, however, transform a democracy into an autocracy where those wearing flannel shirts, fast-food restaurant uniforms or Walmart vests experience deepening scarcities, hardships and suffering.
Anyone else see the injustice in the economics?
Bryan Stevenson, the founder and director of The Equal Justice Initiative has a profound saying, “The opposite of poverty is not wealth, the opposite of poverty is justice.”
