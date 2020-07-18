One of the most profound statements I’ve heard in some time came from one of the most unlikeliest of sources: LSU head football coach Ed “Geaux Tigers!” Orgeron.
“We need football,” Orgeron told the vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, during a recent roundtable discussion about the opening of Louisiana schools at all levels of education this fall. “We need to play. This state needs it. This country needs it.”
To localize this a little more, I would argue this community needs high school football, and high school sports and activities of all kind — cheerleaders, band, the whole ball of wax.
There are those who hold the position the safety of players, staff, students and fans in the midst of a worldwide pandemic is of greater importance, and of course it is hard to argue otherwise. Certainly those who are making these decisions need to do everything they can to make sure sports of all kinds can be played and played safely.
But for those who take the position that if anyone could be put in potential jeopardy by the pursuit of a college football season or any sports season, there is no level of precaution that will satisfy.
Right now it is impossible to eliminate the risk of COVID-19 infection should college football or any form of athletics take place this fall. We simply don’t know enough about how to stop or prevent this disease to guarantee that. And it is quite possible we won’t for some time, if ever.
Honestly, even in normal times it was impossible to 100% guarantee everyone’s safety.
But if that is the bar — provide an environment where there is a 100% guarantee no one will ever catch corona or any other virus ever again — those with that position are essentially proposing the end of sports as we know it.
Thankfully, at least from my standpoint, there are signs we are moving in the other direction.
At the pro level, Major League Baseball will crank up at the end of next week. The NBA won’t be far behind and the NFL continues to prepare for the opening of its season in September.
With adjustments, of course, but still playing.
NASCAR and the PGA tour are already back at it. Tiger is playing this weekend, and it doesn’t get much better than that for pro golf fans.
At the college level, major conferences are adjusting schedules to try and maintain the integrity of a college football season this fall. It’s a tougher proposition at the college level, which is why Orgeron’s comment carries a lot of weight.
At the community level, local schools and school systems are planning to start classes on time and are planning to have fall sports.
“Wow, we could have two softball teams playing for state titles this fall,” our sports editor, Brett Fowler, announced to the newsroom the other day.
Just matter of factly. Just like everything was perfectly normal.
That’s kind of what I’d like to get back to, myself.
How about you?
