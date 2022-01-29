The 1991 comedy “Father of the Bride” starred Steve Martin as George Banks, the owner of a shoe company who is going to be giving away his only 22-year-old daughter after she abruptly announces she is engaged after returning from a post college graduation tour of Europe.
The problem is, Banks really doesn’t want to — at all.
There is a scene in the movie when the family is having dinner and his daughter, Annie, played by Kimberly Williams, is telling George and his wife, Nina, played by Diane Keaton, all about the new love of her life and how excited she is to marry him, even though she hasn’t known him very long — at all.
As Annie drones on and on about her new fiancé, the scene begins to be shown from George’s point of view, and all he sees is his little girl, maybe 10?, talking in her maybe-10 voice. Not the 22-year-old young woman who he is about to walk down the isle.
That is exactly how I view my oldest daughter, Madison, all the time. Sometimes it is when she is talking about the love of her life, sometimes it’s work, sometimes it’s for no reason at all.
Because, well, she will always be my little girl.
Like Steve Martin in the movie, this weekend is my opportunity to walk Madison down the aisle.
Madison will be marrying her fiancé, Tyler Crews, on Saturday, becoming man and wife after a service at St. Anna’s Catholic Church in Monroe.
Unlike the couple in the movie, however, Madison and Tyler didn’t just meet. They’ve known each other for quite some time now, and known of each other for much longer than that.
They seem like a good fit. Most importantly, they seem to really love each other, which at the end of the day is what every dad wants for his daughter: a good man who loves her and can take care of her in a manner and lifestyle to which she is accustomed.
The rest of life they’ll have to figure out, but you’ve got to start with that foundation.
My wish for Madison and Tyler is that they not only have a beautiful wedding, but a beautiful marriage. The wedding is a party. The marriage is work.
I pray theirs is filled with love, laughter, good health and a deep and unbiding faith in our lord and savior Jesus Christ so that God’s blessings will be showered on them all the days of their lives.
Again, I think this is what every dad wants for his daughter, but I know that’s what this one wants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.