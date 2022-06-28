When it comes to the general election contest in Georgia, it’s “here we go again.”
Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in what very well may set a record for stomach-turning politics. We’ve seen bad before, but this is going to be something different all together.
Kemp surprisingly emerged from the GOP primary with a decisive victory against a former U.S. Senator (and other challengers as well.) There is no doubt that Kemp is currently the king of statewide Republican politics. Whatever he says, his base goes along with.
Abrams and Democrats meanwhile are hopeful that 2020 will repeat itself. In that year’s general election campaign, Democrat Joe Biden won the state and two Democratic U.S. Senators were elected.
It was a shocking development for a state which had been deep red for some time. The barrier was surpassed, however, meaning that Abrams does have a legitimate chance.
In fact, Abrams should be credited for starting the Democratic revival in the state. She came very close to winning the governor’s race in 2018.
With the race likely to be close again, the few percentage points that the Libertarian Party candidate picks up in the general election race for governor could end up being the difference. Most assume that Libertarians only draw votes from the Republican candidate but in reality that is not true.
Libertarians are actually a mix between Republicans (fiscal issues, gun rights, etc.) and Democrats (personal freedom) on the issues. Libertarian Shane Hazel is a smart, knowledgeable candidate that if he was given equal coverage in the campaign, would almost certainly make more of an impact.
A fellow Libertarian once told me, “Republicans are right about some issues but they don’t go far enough. Democrats are right on some issues but they fail to support those issues the way they truly should.”
Meanwhile Abrams has state Democratic leaders and voters looking forward to November. Abrams was heavily criticized in 2018 for not immediately conceding the election when she narrowly lost to Kemp.
Ironically, a similar incident took place in 2020 when Donald Trump lost Georgia. Many Republicans are still claiming that Trump won the state and the overall election despite no legitimate proof to that conclusion.
The challenge for Abrams will be to energize not only her base but those who typically don’t pay much attention to statewide politics. A win is possible here for Abrams (actually more possible than Sonny Perdue’s defeat of Roy Barnes in a previous governor’s race) but the nasty insults, false accusations from both sides.
Of course, the recent ruling from the United States Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade could backfire on Republicans.
This is the type of issue that can rally voters in large numbers to the ballot box. Pro-choice Georgians already viewed Kemp as a politician who took it upon himself to control what a woman does with her body with his “heartbeat bill.”
We’ll no doubt see a flood of money poured into our governor’s race from outside groups (all except for Hazel).
Also, get ready for some nasty commercials pointing out the negative of both the GOP and Democratic candidates.
This is something which will be historic to watch in some ways and just as stomach-turning in others.
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune. His email address is chris.bridges@waltontribune.com. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia.
