ATLANTA — There isn’t much to occupy your mind on that stretch of road between Monticello and the interstate on a late summer’s night.
Not many lights, not much traffic, and on Aug. 28, 2015, definitely no competitive baseball.
I’d seen a high school football game at the Historic Rose Bowl and was headed back to the office and, like I’ve done pretty much any other summer night in my life, cut the Braves game on the radio.
The Yankees were in town and from the sound of things, their fans had about taken over Turner Field. Their batters took over the scoreboard too, grinding out a 15-4 win. Williams Pérez took the loss for Atlanta that night.
You’ve got a better Braves baseball memory than I do if you remember all the bullpen guys who followed: Ross Detwiler, Matt Marksberry, Sugar Ray Marimón, Andrew McKirahan and Jonny Gomes (in the only pitching appearance of his 13-year major league career).
I’m guessing it was Jim Powell on the mic that night, with maybe Joe Simpson? Whatever the arrangement of guys in the booth, it was quite apparent the grind of the rebuild had taken hold.
It sounded like everyone concerned — players, coaches, announcers, fans — was ready for the season to be done.
Soon enough 2016 came around with its 0-9 start. Manager Fredi Gonzalez found a plane ticket for his flight home to Atlanta while the team was in the middle of a series in Pittsburgh, signifying a change in leadership as Brian Snitker was called up from Gwinnett.
The season’s biggest win for me was avoiding the 100-loss mark as we prepared to move to the new stadium in Cobb County and maybe, possibly, compete for a wild card berth?
Well, no. But things were looking up until the day after the season ended and news broke that general manager John Coppolella was banned from baseball for shenanigans in the international market.
Literally, banned. The Pete Rose treatment.
But. But. That was the darkest before dawn.
Early in the 2018 season, the Braves actually did call up a hot prospect. (It wasn’t just a commercial for Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce.) Ronald Acuña Jr. made his debut, joining Ozzie Albies as the young stars giving us some hope.
Also, all those pitchers Coppolella traded established big-contract players for started to come around. Bartolo Colón and R.A. Dickey gave way to A.J. Minter and Max Fried.
Some — meaning me — thought it might be a year ahead of schedule, but the Braves won the NL East Division in 2018. Yeah, it ended with a 3-games-to-1 loss to the Dodgers in the Division Series, but the Game 3 grand slam by Acuña seemed like an announcement to the game that Atlanta was breaking onto the stage.
2019 proved it wasn’t a fluke as more of the young players began to emerge. Mike Soroka joined the rotation. The team looked like it was built for more but it turned out Freddie Freeman was playing hurt through the postseason and then there was the 10-run first inning by the Cardinals in the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS to leave a bad taste in everyone’s mouth — a taste that lingered when the next season didn’t start until July due to the pandemic.
Still, Atlanta made it three division titles in a row last year and won a postseason series for the first time since 2001, even if it was in the “bubble” in Texas, but blew leads of 2-0 and 3-1 to the Dodgers in the NLCS.
Admittedly, none of that was on my mind Saturday night as Dansby Swanson threw to Freeman to make the final out and clinch the pennant with a 4-2 win over the Dodgers.
I felt joy. I felt relief. (Seriously, it’s a hold-your-breath moment every trip through the LA lineup.)
I felt proud that the Braves fans I know, who have struggled through this whole process, get to celebrate. In Walton County, so many folks make the team a part of their lives, even when the losses racked up, and now it’s time to celebrate.
This was a great moment. We need four more to bring the title back to Georgia.
