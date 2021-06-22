ATHENS, Ga. — Yes, we all knew The Varsity would be closing its Athens location. The rumors were out there for years, and despite their best efforts to hide it, so was the sign alerting passersby of the pending public hearing on a demolition permit.
But driving by Monday and seeing the famous red signs already taken down just made it so official. Already that location looks so cold and empty.
I asked Tribune readers for their memories of the restaurant that’s been in the Classic City for nearly 90 years, including more than 50 on West Broad Street. Y’all didn’t disappoint.
Donna Watkins Coleman remembered shopping downtown as a child and getting The Varsity as a treat.
“The onion rings were my favorite, but we loved it all,” she said. “My dad loved the peach pies.”
Elaine Prowell said food from The Varsity was a tailgate favorite for many years.
And speaking of the food, Diana Williams Joseph and others remembered just what set The Varsity’s grub apart.
It was not its finer qualities.
“My memory is … the grease!” Joseph said.
“Every now and then the body needs an oil change,” Darlene Page Butler said. “Onion rings and two chili cheese dogs with extra onions with a Coke is the best way to get it.”
Ooof.
The good news is, in announcing the closure, The Varsity’s owners said they’ll be back in the Athens area with a new restaurant, though they didn’t say where or when. My guess would be near the Oconee Connector.
It can’t come soon enough. I too am about a quart low.
