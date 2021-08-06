Walton County has engaged the services of a lobbyist to try and get at least its share, and maybe more, of the federal infrastructure dollars pouring from Washington.
But getting money for a jail out of that might be a big ask.
The infrastructure bill owes its life to Georgia’s freshman Democrat senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Raphael Warnock
The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, joined the U.S. Senate in January 2021.
In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Warnock explained the reason for the federal spending, and a jail doesn’t seem to fit the bill.
“I see these bills as part of a holistic approach to spurring job growth, taking seriously the crisis of climate change and building the necessary human infrastructure that is necessary for America to lead,” he said.
“This bill, this bipartisan bill, is necessary. The reconciliation bill is also necessary. We have to invest in early child care. We have to invest in young people. We’ve got to invest in areas around climate change.”
You know what’s not in that? A jail.
Gareth Finley probably caused some eyerolls Tuesday night at the Board of Commissioners meeting when she proclaimed hersself a community organizer who voted for Barack Obama.
Finding people in Walton County who’ll say they voted for Obama is like finding people who prefer Canadian football to the brand the Georgia Bulldogs play.
But she was spot-on when she said not to expect the current federal leadership to pay for this.
“Getting money from the Biden administration for this project is not going to happen,” she said. “I campaigned for Rev. Warnock and for Joe Biden and for Jon Ossoff and the other Democrats.
“The money that has been awarded from the American Rescue Plan and Congress — maybe you think they’re just printing too many dollars in debt, but it’s not for incarceration. … It’s for helping the people who have been pushed down and aren’t here tonight.”
We may get road money. We may improve our schools and pipes and even find a way to draw money out of Hard Labor Creek Reservoir.
But for a jail, this ain’t it.
