“Voter suppression,” one of the most overused and improperly applied terms being used today, is designed to weaken the security and legitimacy of our election process.
Every legitimate voter has the right to vote, but this right must be in conjunction with a secure and verifiable ballot process.
Requiring that ANY voter verify who he or she is, is NOT suppression. Providing a driver’s license number, a hard copy of their license or any other form of permitted identification on an absentee or in-person ballot is not restrictive. It is common sense and logical.
Living in today’s world, everyone needs identification to open a bank account or obtain a credit card, cash a check, rent a vehicle, fly or book a motel room. Other actions requiring identification include getting a driver’s license or ID card. A pharmacy requires a photo ID to purchase certain types of prescriptions or over-the-counter medications. Obtaining a passport, getting auto insurance, purchasing a vehicle or a home, renting an apartment all require identification. Even more examples: Purchasing a gun, selling something at a pawnshop, registering a child in a local school, and checking the child out of school when needed all require photo ID. Let us not forget we must prove our identity when applying for Medicare, Medicaid, SSI, unemployment, or other government programs. Most hospitals require some form of identification at registration. I can list more but, hopefully, you all get the picture.
Now for the open dates to vote early, why not have six days a week voting for a set time, two, three or four weeks when necessary? Having Sundays open for voting is adding a burden to the thousands of poll workers across our nation and will needlessly cost states and local governments more money. I assure you, if a person desires to vote in person, they can get to a polling place within those open weeks.
Mandating a final date to receive an absentee ballot (except for military voters) is just like paying your bills. We all have due dates. Every voter has more than enough time to mail in an absentee ballot.
Many drop boxes are, for the most part, unsecured and easily tampered with. Any drop box must be placed in a secure and monitored location which will help to ensure confidence for those not trusting the U.S. mail to deliver their ballots.
Let us all be honest and cut to the chase. The majority of today’s rhetoric about suppression is a tool used by Democrats to secure more votes for their candidates. Sadly, many in the Democratic Party who are using terms like, “disenfranchised,” “voter suppression,” and “We are returning to Jim Crow laws” are using these words as the equivalent of the term — “dog whistle” that the left has used for generations to ignite fears and to enhance the racial divide in our nation.
Those of us who believe in election safeguards have the same right to demand a fair, secure, and legitimate vote as those who want to deny these safeguards for their agenda-driven political reasons.
Paul Smith, Loganville
