Walton County might finally be headed toward getting a new jail, a decade after voters passed the funding mechanism for it.
County commissioners voted this week to accept land that could be home for a public safety center, including the Sheriff’s Office and a jail. The location makes sense, next to the Government Building, so inmates could be transported easily.
But it’s also in a neighborhood. The process of finding the right spot for will be a balancing act — the desires of citizens not to live by a jail and the need of our community to fix a problem that’s lingered.
We can’t do nothing. But before we do anything, officials must ensure we’re taking the best approach to save taxpayer dollars and inconvenience as few people as possible.
The site in question might well be it. Getting it at a bargain certain helps, as the cost has gone up by millions in the past decade.
There are no easy fixes here, but it’s a series of conversations this community and its leaders must have.
