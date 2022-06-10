Just a few political observations coming off the primaries and heading into the runoffs and general election:
• I just spent several days with newspaper owners and operators throughout the state of Georgia during the Georgia Press Association’s Annual Convention. All of us were bemoaning the incredibly negative impact inflation, supply chain issues, fuel costs and all the other terrible things going on in the economy were having on our various operations.
A number of the folks I spoke with admitted voting for Biden in the 2020 election going with the anybody-but-Trump logic, and they also had no problem admitting they felt like they made a tragic mistake based on his performance in office to date.
This was a small sample size, to be sure, but I’m betting there are a lot of 2020 Biden supporters who are former Biden supporters now. Which does not portend well for Democrats in the midterms and beyond, in my opinion.
• Voter turnout for the party primaries in May was remarkably high, and I consider that a good thing. It means, despite misgivings, voters still went out and made their voices heard. Loud and clear. We set turnout records here in the state of Georgia, and much of it was due to the heavy turnout in the Republican primary. Normally I consider that kind of energy a positive for the GOP, but it could be as simple as Republicans had a lot more to figure out in terms of selecting their candidates, while the Democrats already had a pretty good handle on who was going to be on the ballot in the fall.
• The most notable race left for local voters to decide is the District 10 Congressional Republican runoff between candidates Mike Collins and Vernon Jones. Collins has picked up a number of endorsements from former candidates in the race in the last few days, but Jones has President Trump’s backing. It’s going to be interesting to see which endorsement voters put more stock in when they go back to the polls June 21. Democrats are also holding a runoff for the nominee in this race, but the district leans heavy Republican, making it an uphill battle for whoever survives the runoff.
• Things got a little testy between Chairman David Thompson and District 4 Commissioner Lee Bradford during last week’s County Commission meeting. To bottom line it, Thompson took exception with Bradford going to The Tribune with concerns about county spending. Bradford made no apologies. Nothing wrong with either. Local officials don’t have to sing kumbaya all the time while working on behalf of their constituents. Bradford just won the Republican primary for his seat by a landslide with no opposition in the fall. Thompson was elected in the 2020 election without opposition.
Patrick Graham is the proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.
