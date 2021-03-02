As we prepare for Crossover Day next week, we have been busy with committee hearings, voting on bills in the Chamber and, most importantly, hearing the concerns and suggestions of those we serve.
We are working to address many key issues that will have a positive impact on all Georgians, but the most critical one is election reform. While the Senate Ethics Committee heard numerous election reform bills, we voted on five bills which will ensure Georgia’s elections are fair, corruption free and the way our founding fathers intended them to be – the true voice of the people.
- Senate Bill 40 would require a specific timeline for registrars and clerks to open and tabulate absentee ballots. This would begin on the second Monday prior to an election.
- SB 67 would require identification information to be included with an absentee ballot application.
- SB 89 would create the chief elections assistance officer, who will work under the supervision of the director of the Elections Division of the office of the secretary of state.
- SB 184 would change the time the board of registrars has to enter state-wide voter registration credits for voting by qualified electors to 30 days. A fine will be imposed for any board that does not meet the 30-day deadline to enter the credit for voting data into the state-wide voter registration system.
- SB 188 would require a statewide election results reporting system to be established and maintained by the secretary of State’s Office.
Earlier last week, I introduced SB 233, which would create a new voting system for use in future elections. Under SB 233, qualifications of the new systems, reimbursement of specific costs, ballot marking devices and in-person voting by paper ballots are concerns that are addressed. This legislation was assigned to the Senate Ethics Committee and I look forward to having it heard in committee soon.
The freedom to choose our leaders is the backbone of this country and is what sets us apart from other parts of the world, what makes America, America. This unique process will only work and retain its integrity if all votes – ALL legal and legitimate votes – are counted and there is no uncertainty or corruption within this process. By passing this legislation, we are one step closer to ensuring the embarrassment and legal battle of the past elections does not hinder our future ones.
Along with securing voting integrity, our state also made great progress in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that four vaccine mega sites will be opening throughout the state — metro Atlanta, north Georgia, middle Georgia, and south Georgia. The closest site for our community is at the Macon Farmers Market. They are accepting appointments Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To register please follow this link: myvaccinegeorgia.com.
Currently appointments are available for the 1A+ group but beginning Monday, March 8, the group will expand to:
- Child care program, Pre-K and K-12, private and public, staff and educators.
- Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers.
- Parents of kids with complex medical conditions.
As additional changes are made and more people become eligible, I will keep you posted. While the expansion has been announced for Monday, appointments are based on vaccine supply, so the state asks for patience from all citizens as we make advancements against this pandemic.
Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns regarding any legislation we have passed or the vaccine allocation process. My staff and I are always here to help.
