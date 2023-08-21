A small, community newspaper, not unlike The Walton Tribune, and a police department in rural Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech after police raided the newspaper’s office and the home of its owner and publisher.
The newspaper’s “crime”? Knowing information certain powerbrokers in town didn’t want the paper sharing with its readers.
The “crime” became a death sentence for the newspaper’s 98-year-old owner. She passed away two days after the police raid, and her son, who co-owns and publishes the newspaper, blames the stress caused by the raids for her death.
Sounds like a made for TV movie doesn’t it? Nope, this is real life in our country in this day and time. Just frightening.
According to the Associated Press, on August 11 officials with the Marion Police Department confiscated computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record. Kansas state authorities later confirmed they were also involved in a criminal probe of the newspaper over allegations that it illegally obtained and used personal information about a local business owner.
The AP reported the raids have been widely condemned by press freedom watchdogs as a blatant violation of the U.S. Constitution’s protection for a free press. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly called the raids “concerning.” An attorney for the newspaper deemed the searches and seizures illegal and said the police department’s action “offends the constitutional protections the founding fathers gave the free press.” The Society of Professional Journalists pledged $20,000 toward the newspaper’s legal defense.
Newspaper publisher and co-owner Eric Meyer said he believes the newspaper’s dogged coverage of local politics and Police Chief Gideon Cody’s record are the main reason for the raids. The Record was in the midst of digging into the newly hired chief’s past as a Kansas City, Missouri, police captain when the raids were carried out, Meyer said, although the newspaper hasn’t yet published a story.
The police searches appear to have been prompted by a complaint from a local restaurant owner, Kari Newell, who accused the newspaper of invading her privacy after it obtained copies of her driving record, including a 2008 drunken driving conviction. Newell says the newspaper targeted her after she ordered Meyer and a reporter out of her restaurant earlier this month during a political event.
Meyer says a source gave the newspaper the information unsolicited and that reporters verified it through public online records. The paper eventually decided not to run a story, but it did report on Newell’s complaints about the newspaper’s investigation at a city council meeting, where she publicly confirmed she’d had a DUI conviction and that she drove after her license was suspended.
The police have since returned all of the newspaper’s computers and staffs’ cell phones while still claiming the seizure was legally conducted, which won’t stop the lawsuits sure to follow.
The paper was able to get another edition out last week despite its lack of equipment.
But nothing will bring back Joan Meyer, the 98-year-old newspaper owner, and everyone involved in this will have to live with that the rest of their lives.
