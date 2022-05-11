Summer doesn’t arrive officially this year until Tuesday, June 21.
Yet it really feels like it’s already here. The warmer temperatures, the longer days and being able to enjoy being outside without fear of a biting cold or freezing wind make it so I now declare it summer. Most school systems are close to being out for another year and I think most of us have always used that as the start of the summer season.
Personally, I’m glad it’s back, officially or unofficially.
My enjoyment of summer obviously goes back to my childhood. I suppose it’s that way for most. When you are young, summer means a lengthy break from school and until you are old enough for that first summer job it means the ultimate in being lazy, watching television, going swimming or doing just about anything you want (or that your parents will allow).
Summer, to me, has always meant something of a replenishing of the soul. Old Man Winter has completely lost his grasp by mid-May and it’s as if everything has a new, bright light shining on it.
I still long for those summers from my youth when I didn’t have a care in the world. I can remember counting down the days until the school year was over up to three months in advance. I suppose that’s no different for many students today.
For me summer is a little different these days of course. As adults, we often don’t notice summer except for the fact there is less traffic on the roads in the morning. No longer do we have to worry about getting caught behind school buses on the commute to and from work.
Work, of course, rolls on, even in summer. Through the years in the newspaper business, we usually have summer interns, whether they were college or high school students. It was always interesting to see how they enjoyed the break from school, even if it meant working.
It’s hard not to think back to younger days when trips to 4-H camp were common. The days of playing recreation baseball and the fun I would have hanging out at the complex with friends are also fondly recalled. The hours upon hours at the local swimming pool where time was no factor at all are still fresh in my mind. “A different world,” I often think to myself when I recall those days. Yet, I still think of them often.
I only wish there was some way to bottle up that feeling of enjoying summer as a child. If somehow we could go back, even if only for a week or a day, and experience it once again it would be worth it.
Summer will always be great. Even as I now approach my 51st year on this planet, I will always look forward to the arrival of the summer months and welcome it with open arms. Another good thing about summer is that another new football season is now within view. However, even as great as football season is let’s not rush away summer.
Summer will always be reserved for the young. Kids, or the kid still in us, are truly able to be carefree and enjoy the overall beauty that is summer.
For now, I will enjoy it the best way I can. I will enjoy having daylight when I get home from work and watching the final rays of the summer sky begin to fade.
And I will think of a younger version of myself somewhere running wild and free and enjoying all the glory summer has to offer. Welcome back old friend. It’s great to have you back. When time allows I will take in all your splendor at nearby Fort Yargo State Park.
I know you aren’t officially here, but it’s close enough.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. His email is chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
