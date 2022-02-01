Members of the Walton County Planning Commission might never have seen a crowd the likes of which were to face them Thursday night.
The agenda includes a request to rezone 13 properties over about 180 acres in the area of Lynch and Davis Academy roads in southern Walton County, adjacent to the Stanton Springs North “megasite.” It’s part of the nearly 2,000 acres being cobbled together for Rivian Inc. to build a plant for making electric vehicles.
To say the four-county Joint Development Authority underestimated opposition would be an understatement. A group centered in Rutledge has come out swinging, accusing California-based Rivian of being everything but children of God.
The opponents raised thousands of dollars to retain counsel to try and block the project. Attorneys with Stark & Associates law firm in Atlanta are now on the case, trying to find a way to stop Rivian before it gets here.
The attorneys asked the county Planning Commission to delay the public hearing Thursday night, seeking more time to study the application.
The JDA agreed that was prudent. In a statement Monday, attorney Andrea Gray said in part, “This public interest has not gone unheard or unnoticed. This is a generational opportunity for our community, and we want to get it right.”
We continue to believe Rivian is the right choice for this land, but we agree, it must be done right, with the maximum buy-in possible.
We hope the JDA and Rivian deal in good faith and that, opponents in turn listen with open minds. It’s the only way true partnerships will be built — and this delay is a good first step.
