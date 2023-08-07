Like essentially every person of my generation, and most generations since 1977, I spent a good part of my childhood with a pretend lightsaber in hand.
The laser swords of George Lucas’ “Star Wars” saga have been one of the most iconic emblems of the space opera franchise since the film first debuted.
Ever since, people have been swinging around sticks, poles, paper towel roll tubing and anything else of the right width and length while making sizzling lightsaber noises with their mouths and pretending to be Jedi and Sith.
By this point, it’s essentially written into our genetic code.
So, as a kid, I would swing my pretend lightsaber, whatever form it took that day, and to further cement that I was a Star Wars character, I would engage in one of the other most famous sound effects in the series: the heavy breathing of Darth Vader.
Nothing made one feel more enjoyably sinister than cupping your hand over your mouth and exhaling in that signature mechanical wheeze of the original trilogy’s central villain.
But while I still want a real lightsaber, I never actually wanted to put on a breathing mask and fulfill that part of the pretense.
I haven’t gotten the lightsaber. I just got the mask.
Yes, I was recently diagnosed with sleep apnea, which finally explained all the chronic fatigue, propensity to doze off in public (or worse, in the car) and my terrible snoring which had only gotten worse with time.
So, this past week, after a lot of doctor’s visits, sleep studies and other chores, I finally got my first CPAP machine.
Strapping on that breathing mask and attaching the air tube to it on the first night was a bit unreal, really.
After all, sleep apnea — which can cause the patient to literally stop breathing while asleep, which is, of course, quite bad — isn’t terribly noticeable to the patient themselves. I am, after all, asleep when my brain decides to let my lungs temporarily shut down.
But the temporary stoppage can wake me up (at which point my breathing resumes), which is why I never get enough sleep and end up tired all the time. It’s also bad for my heart.
The machine literally forces oxygen into my lungs when such stoppages happen, keeping me breathing and, to the benefit of my need for rest, asleep.
I’m having to adjust to sleeping with it, and having to learn to keep it on while unconscious, as it doesn’t do me much good if it comes off in my sleep.
But I do seem to be sleeping better and it’s not that uncomfortable once I got used to it.
But, yes, it does make me sound like Darth Vader once the machine starts running.
Hopefully my lightsaber shows up in the mail next...
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
