Our friends in Oconee County apparently feel railroaded by the Walton County Commission chairman in his efforts to get funding for a Hard Labor Creek Reservoir pumping station.
For sure, David Thompson’s management style isn’t always one of consensus-building. The term “hard-charging” comes to mind, but that’s what you get when you elect based on fiscal management and look for someone who is very much not a politician.
And while some on our editorial board have expressed skepticism about Thompson’s hopes of getting federal stimulus funds for the county jail project, we fully support the idea of lobbying our leaders in Washington for our share of infrastructure dollars.
The massive spending — which wouldn’t be happening without the swing votes of Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats of Georgia — is tailor-made for this kind of project. A reservoir like Hard Labor Creek can fulfill the water needs of a growing metro Atlanta and help us land major industrial projects.
We understand Walton, with nearly 100,000 people, is going to need to draw water out of the reservoir well before smaller Oconee does. Walton also has a more than 70% stake in the project.
Reporting in The Oconee Enterprise indicates leaders there are worried Thompson will bully through a pumping station, no matter the cost, and stick our neighbors to the east with 28.8% of the bill.
But any money we get out of Washington would reduce the amount of money both counties have to pay out of their general funds or through future bond issuances (read, paid back by higher property tax rates). Even if there are matching funds required, it still would be less than paying the entire freight ourselves.
If the federal government is going to invest in infrastructure anyway, this is a no-brainer. And if Oconee is concerned, it should consider selling some of its portion of the water that will be pumped to help pay back its share of the debt on this project — and to stop buying from Bear Creek Reservoir in Jackson County.
This hasn’t been an easy process, for sure, but it’s one that figures to set Walton and Oconee counties — and by extension, all of metro Atlanta — up for success in the decades to come.
The Enterprise, in an editorial this week, writes that Thompson’s predecessor, Kevin Little, pitched the idea for the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir to an Oconee County colleague over a meal at a Waffle House nearly 15 years ago.
Perhaps Thompson and Oconee Chairman John Daniell should take Ossoff and Warnock out for hash browns and a patty melt to lobby for their help in getting this paid for. They could do it at literally any time of the day and night the senators are available, and there’s a store just 26 miles from the Capitol.
The reservoir was a wise investment, but we’re only halfway there. Getting the pumping station would finish the job, and it’s time we look at how to make that happen.
