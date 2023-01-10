As of this writing, Donald Trump remains the only declared major candidate seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
With primaries set to begin in a little more than 12 months, the number is surely to grow any day. While Trump continues to have a loyal core base, there are many in the Republican Party who seem ready to move on from him.
At one time, Trump held all the cards in GOP circles. He had a cult like following and seemed to be able to do whatever he wanted.
That began to change a good bit with the Jan. 6 incident in Washington, D.C. The images of protesters storming the Capitol was simply more than many could stomach. This includes many Republicans.
Of course, there remains a group who feels Trump holds no responsibility for what happened on that ugly day. There are those who try to convince us that the protesters were actually Democrats disguised as Trump supporters. How anyone could be so stupid is beyond me.
It’s not that Trump didn’t accomplish a good deal during his term as president. Our foreign policy was strong. Trump helped those who lost their jobs due to the COVID 19 crisis with extra unemployment benefits.
He simply couldn’t accept the fact that he lost to Joe Biden. When it comes to political defeats, it’s always best to move on. Begin preparing for your next race if that’s what your want.
Trump will still be a formidable player in the GOP race in 2024. Anyone who is a former president will have that power. Trump was completely underestimated in 2016 and he shocked all political “experts” with his win.
So just who may jump in and challenge Trump next year? That is a pretty healthy list including:
•Texas governor Greg Abbot
•Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie
•U.S. Senator from Texas Ted Cruz
•Florida governor Ron DeSantis
•U.S. Senator from Tennessee Bill Hagerty
•Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley
•U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley
•Maryland governor Larry Hogan
•Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson
•South Dakota governor Kristi Noem
•Former National Security advisor Robert O’Brien of California
•Former vice president Mike Pence
•Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of Kansas
•U.S. Senator from Florida Marco Rubio
•U.S. Senator from South Carolina Tim Scott
•Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
•New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu
•Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin
The list of potential challengers is long and some have a more realistic chance at winning the GOP nomination than others.
DeSantis is the hot name in some GOP circles but that in no way means he cruises to the nomination.
It would be interesting for the former vice-president of the former president to be competing against each other. However, Trump is as quick to turn an ally into a foe as it is for Georgia’s winter weather to have wild swings from week to week. Things are about to get interesting.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.