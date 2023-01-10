President Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida in November.

 JONATHAN ERNST

As of this writing, Donald Trump remains the only declared major candidate seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

With primaries set to begin in a little more than 12 months, the number is surely to grow any day. While Trump continues to have a loyal core base, there are many in the Republican Party who seem ready to move on from him.

