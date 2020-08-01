Here’s my two cents!
Truth be told, this might be the last two cents I have because of the coin shortage. The demand for coins is more than the supply. Reduced staffing caused by the pandemic has our six U.S. Mint facilities in catch-up mode. I read that 28 billion coins are given to banks yearly. I’m not sure what happened to our coins while most of us were on mandatory stay-at-home. All I know is I love using cash because I don’t have to worry with the potential security breaches from using card and mobile pay systems.
I’m not feeling a cashless society right about now, so I want my coins back!
With that said, here I am in Walton County, searching for coins throughout my home, looking in familiar and unusual places. I’m also searching clothing, purses, and suitcases. Before you ask, I don’t have any piggy banks. In fact, it’s been more than two score and seven years ago since I owned one.
For the record, there are six types of coins: cent, nickel, dime, quarter, half-dollar and dollar. Please don’t confuse the dollar bill. There’s a dollar coin and the alternative name for the nickel is a half-dime. As the saying goes, every coin has two sides!
You may know the sides as heads and tails, but the official names are obverse and reverse, respectively.
OK, history class is over. Let’s get to the exciting part. In line with keeping focused and spirit uplifted while I search my home for coins, I’ve developed a playlist of songs with coins in the title. Here’s the top four!
• In fourth place is “Penny Lover” by Lionel Richie. This song inspires me to never give up searching for those pennies. At one time I had a jar full of pennies. I would grab a handful when I went shopping because I was always short of the purchases by a couple of pennies. Without doubt, I am a penny lover.
• In third place is “Don’t Cost a Dime” by Martina McBride. This song motivates me to stay true to the coins. It’s a big world out there trying to go cashless way too fast. If people took time to search their homes, they’ll find coins to help with this temporary shortage. The search is free – it doesn’t cost a dime, only time!
• In second place is “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” by Travis Tritt. This song speaks volumes. I believe the quarter is the most popular coin ever! Searching for the quarter is easy because of its weight. All I need to do is perform the purse pickup test. The heaviest purses will most likely have quarters. Collectively, the six coins are called change.
• Thus, it’s fitting that the song in first place is “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. Yes, I’m hopeful that I’ll find change in my home and enough of it to sustain until the U.S. Mint reaches full production. When I find all the change, I’ll wholeheartedly hum along with Cooke when he sings, “it’s been a long, long time coming”!
Now enough with staring at these words and get busy searching for your coins. We must help bring about change, as in coinage, to conduct trade and commerce the traditional way since 1792!
