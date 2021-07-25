Check out Denise Etheridge’s story on the front page today about poverty, and its effect on housing locally.
It’s the first in a series Etheridge has worked on in recent weeks as part of a deep dive into a tough local issue that affects all of us, whether we recognize or we turn a blind eye.
We at The Tribune are just a small part. Over the coming months, you’ll see more work in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, from student journalists at the University of Georgia and elsewhere. “Covering Poverty” will examine food insecurity, sports and more. Read these stories and see how these tough problems face all of us.
Thank you for your support to help us shine a light on issues affecting our community.
