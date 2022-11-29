The term “gym rat” might sound derogatory to the uninformed.
The term “gym rat” might sound derogatory to the uninformed.
In realty, it is an adjective every high school basketball player would like to have used to describe them.
Loganville Christian Academy’s Addi Petitt fits the description perfectly.
The sophomore has already made a name for herself through personal dedication and hard work. Whether in her school gym or in her driveway at home.
Even during the difficult season that the Lady Lions endured a year, Petitt was already becoming a stand out. She was named honorable mention All Walton County.
That was only the beginning.
The young player seemingly has a simple motto: “Work, work some more and then put in a little more work.”
Her drive and dedication have already helped LCA double its win total from a year ago. A 46-30 season opening victory against Providence Christian followed another win against Atlanta Girls’ School.
Petitt and her teammates are eagerly awaiting a home game with Athens Academy on Friday.
Through the first two games of the 2022-23 season, Petitt is averaging 21 points, five steals, four rebounds and 3.5 assists.
New Lady Lions coach Corey Brabham has also helped provide life to the program. He quickly learned the dedication level his standout sophomore has.
“Some people play for fun or it’s just something to do,” Brabham told The Walton Tribune’s David Johnson for a story inside today’s sports section. “But she loves the game and is totally committed. She’s the first to practice and the last to leave.”
In her team’s 59-18 victory against Atlanta Girls’ School, Petitt went 4-for-6 from the free throw line, which was not acceptable to her standards.
“After the game, she’s out there shooting free throws after everyone else had left,” Brabham said.
Step-by-step, free throw by free throw, minute by minute spent on the court, Petitt raises her ability and helps the program she plays for improve.
She’s only a sophomore, but Addi Petitt is showing the leadership ability of a player beyond her years.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
