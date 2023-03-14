What is and isn’t allowed to be shown or studied in classrooms is giving students absolute whiplash. And honestly, it should confuse anyone.

Literature gets excused for literally any and all trespasses; there is nothing that is off the table. Racism? It's necessary for the narrow plot. Sexism? It's just how things were during that depicted time period. Sexual innuendos? It's an example of figurative language and the expression of art.

