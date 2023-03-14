What is and isn’t allowed to be shown or studied in classrooms is giving students absolute whiplash. And honestly, it should confuse anyone.
Literature gets excused for literally any and all trespasses; there is nothing that is off the table. Racism? It's necessary for the narrow plot. Sexism? It's just how things were during that depicted time period. Sexual innuendos? It's an example of figurative language and the expression of art.
History is then displayed with explicit photos and graphic retellings of traumatizing things that can not be thrashed from the mind once it has entered. But, it is important to know moving forward as a society.
Conveniently though, that’s where the excuses stop. Science and basic biology? That’s unnecessary and inappropriate because you know, we apparently are not living entities.
Then, anything that is an actual fine art is wholly unacceptable. Theaters can not put on shows that display even a fraction of what we witness in our readings even though it is produced from the same vein of creativity. Which is grossly unreasonable considering there is an actual market and job field for those that put on shows of that sort. I don’t think we can say the same thing about the simple act of reading romantic era works.
Why? Why do we censor some things while others are thrust upon us with no other option? It's messy and ridiculous.
How can you take an entire institution filled with nearly adult individuals and hold them in such little regard as to what they can and can not view? Do parents actually believe full lockdown until adulthood is preparing their child for anything? How long can that kind of delusion be sheltered?
Your students and children are the future literary artists and victims/leaders of history. You censor us still but acknowledge that our future efforts will not be in any capacity.
Anything and everything is filtered through the strangled view of what is acceptable for the mind of a young adult by those who are supposed to prepare us. If parents and administration are truly worried about the possibility of brainwashing, maybe they should take a moment to self-reflect and dry their hands.
Cheyenne Tolleson is an intern for The Walton Tribune and a senior at Walnut Grove High School.
