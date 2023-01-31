We are able to turn the calendar this week as we say goodbye to January and hello to the shortest month of the year.
While February is probably known most for being the month of Valentine’s Day, at your editor’s desk it means something else all together: the start of high school baseball season.
Part of the reason I enjoy welcoming back baseball action is it means we are one step closer to spring. For those like myself who despise winter, any sign that spring is inching its way closer can only be a good thing.
As someone who has followed high school baseball in Walton County for many years, I eagerly look forward to the first pitch of each season as typically local teams excel on the diamond.
That is especially true for Loganville High School as the Diamond Devils captured another state championship in 2022. Will they win it all again? You would be hard pressed to bet against them.
Social Circle High School also made big strides last spring as the Diamond Redskins advanced to the Final Four.
George Walton Academy is back in the GIAA (formerly the GISA) and veteran coach Todd Shelnutt is getting his team ready for a playoff run.
Blake McCullers steps in at Monroe Area for the retired Chad Kitchens. McCullers is a former player at LHS so he knows a thing or two about baseball. He worked as an assistant to Kitchens for six seasons so the transition for the Diamond Canes should pretty much be seamless.
Coach Carl Allen continues to improve the Walnut Grove program. The Warriors had a key program win against county rival LHS last season and will once again have plenty of talent on the field.
Loganville Christian Academy continues to build its program and should be able to take those desired steps forward during the 2023 season. The Lions are also back in the GIAA and the move should benefit the program.
As always, be sure to get The Walton Tribune each week as we will have you covered in terms of high school diamond action,
along with all spring sports. It’s a busy but a fun time.
Sure the first few games at the local ballpark might be a bit chilly at times but with each passing day we get closer to the return of spring and for the drive for more titles.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com or to PO Box 808, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
