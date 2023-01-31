LHS baseball

Loganville High School’s Davis Roesler shows his excitement after making a play during the state playoffs last season. A new high school baseball season in Walton County is now just days away. The Diamond Devils will emark on a quest for another state championship in 2023. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

We are able to turn the calendar this week as we say goodbye to January and hello to the shortest month of the year.

While February is probably known most for being the month of Valentine’s Day, at your editor’s desk it means something else all together: the start of high school baseball season.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.