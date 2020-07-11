The enemy, COVID-19, has so far taken more lives than the 101,000 souls the United States lost from wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan combined — in less than five months!
The current score? COVID-19: 133,000 deaths and growing.
Because this virus is only labeled a pandemic, which it is, but not a war, there has been no unified, collective, cohesive and steadfast effort to defeat this invisible enemy. Our national response has been tragically politicized. We have previously had a war on drugs, a war on crime, a war on poverty and so many other “wars” attempting to mobilize our nation to defeat an aggressor. In the absence of such a declaration with the virus, we haphazardly posture ourselves believing the invisible enemy can’t be among us or if we get wounded (infected), we will live.
During World War II, German submarines, U-boats, patrolled our East Coast. They were actually successful in mining part of Boston Harbor, torpedoing a number of ships, and actually deployed two spies off the coast of Maine. The war was not simply taking place in the European theater across the Atlantic. It was an infrequent, illusive and often, invisible presence at our doorstep.
Within months after Pearl Harbor in December 1941, a number of states instituted mandatory blackouts as a measure to avoid becoming a nighttime target for possible enemy aircraft as well as from U-boats. Residents were required to pull down shades at dusk. No driving at night and streetlights were either turned off or retrofitted to project downward, illuminating a much smaller area. There were scheduled and spontaneous air raid maneuvers with sirens, total darkness and simulated responses where homes had been “bombed.” These blackouts lasted for the duration of the war in Europe, almost four years.
Did everyone comply with the directives? Not all the time. While very few rebelled, there were some who were occasionally careless. That’s why there
were designated civil de- fense “air raid wardens,” who nightly walked the neighborhoods with flashlights knocking on the doors of violators. In other words, there was universal acceptance that living with daily blackouts and inconvenience was a way of life.
When the COVID-19 death toll approaches 203,000, that will equal half of our military deaths in all of WWII, 405,000 deployed in the Pacific and Europe over four years! The mindset of many of our youth today believe that if they contract the virus they won’t die. There is truth to this. However, this thinking is akin to the notion if I get shot, it prob- ably won’t be fatal. The distinction is while the individual testing positive may not die, they could easily infect and ostensibly kill someone else.
There is no collective in our nation whatsoever for the common good, that each of us has a responsibility in protecting each other from this invisible enemy is painfully missing.
The selflessness and resilience of America during WWII has been replaced by the callous selfishness and low frustration tolerance of way too many of us.
What is required to flatten the curve is both a personal responsibility and individua leadership con- fronting this pandemic! This is something I think way too many are unwill- ing to consider, never mind accept and tolerate ... being greatly inconvenienced for the greater good for who knows how long!
If we all come to accept that our main purpose is to survive, for ourselves, our families, friends and neighbors, then perhaps there is hope for all of us.
But if we continue to believe face coverings, social distancing and avoiding large crowds is farce, then many more bodies are to be buried and tears to be shed.
