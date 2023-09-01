It’s great having high school football back.
I arrived two hours before kickoff at the Purple Pit last week. After a long, upward (tough) climb to the press box, I was able to begin soaking in the environment.
It’s a credit to the Walton County School District for ensuring the local teams have quality stadiums to play in and quality fields to compete on.
The Purple Pit is a great place to watch a game on Friday nights. The Canes have been region and state competitors in recent years and are currently ranked No. 7 in the state in the latest poll released early Monday morning by Georgia High School Football Daily.
Coach Kevin Reach’s team has played outstanding defense in the first two games of 2023. The Canes will not overlook any opponent but there is certainly a large game on the horizon with Prince Avenue Christian School.
With this being the 100th year of MAHS football, a deep run into the playoffs would be fitting. The 2023 team has already shown it has the ability to do so.
Stay tuned, it is going to be an enjoyable ride.
On a personal note, our family lost a valued member last week as Phillip Bridges, my father’s oldest brother, passed away.
Uncle Phillip was another of the strong role models I had growing up. The oldest child of Lee and Mary Bridges, Uncle Phillip grew up on the family farm, as did my father and their siblings.
From those hard-working roots, Uncle Phillip became an outstanding man, father, grandfather and uncle. He put a great deal of stock into faith and family.
One of the things I have always known him for was how he always had a smile on his face. I’m not sure I ever saw him mad. How could you be mad when you are always smiling? He typically ended anything he said with a laugh.
Growing up it was a tradition for my father to take me to a University of Georgia football game each fall. The games we attended were typically not competitive but it gave a young fan a chance to soak in the atmosphere of a college game with thousands of people in attendance.
One year my father was unable to take me due to work commitments so Uncle Phillip filled in. He and his wife, Janice, lived in Winterville not far from Athens so the plan for attending that game was a rather simple one. Early on the morning of the game they went and got a good parking spot for my uncle’s vehicle. This meant when the game was over we wouldn’t have a long trek back to his truck.
As usual, the game we saw that day was not competitive but I still enjoyed being there. At one point I figured Uncle Phillip was ready to leave but he said we could stay until the end. And so we did. We even stayed about 30 minutes after the game was over and the stadium empty. It was a memorable day and one I was glad to be able to enjoy with Uncle Phillip.
As I grew older, work and other commitments kept me from seeing Uncle Phillip and Aunt Janice as much. It’s a common, although unfortunate, part of life.
I do remember at Christmas time a few years ago visiting their house in Winterville along with my father and Uncle Gene. At one point the three began talking and shooting the breeze. I sat there listening, not saying a word. At one point my mom asked me if I was OK since I was being quiet. I responded, “I am just enjoying listening to them talk.”
Uncle Phillip will be missed by all who knew him. I am honored to have known him and to have been his first-born nephew.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
