One thing I’ve found in my two years covering local governments is that cities often have very good ideas that they communicate very badly.
The city of Monroe, for example, didn’t do enough to inform Church Street residents about a plan to build nine medians between Madison and Hammond in an attempt to slow down traffic.
We at The Tribune should have done better too. When the idea was discussed in December, I wrote about the city’s budget for the next year instead.
I’m not sure what city officials expected. To start throwing up 15-foot medians with shiny yellow and black signs in the middle of a two-lane road filled with people who’ve lived there for decades, and expect them to shrug it off?
But the medians on Church Street are a good idea. With Pilot Park getting a makeover and the Town Green coming online in the coming years, the number of pedestrians on Church Street will grow. Putting an obstacle in the roadway is the only way to consistently slow vehicles down and keep pedestrians and drivers safe.
People don’t like change. They especially don’t like change when it feels underhanded or sneaky, like the government is trying to pull one over on them.
Sure, some of the Church Street people are actually mad about the medians. But many of them were just frustrated that this came out of nowhere.
The city did the legal minimum to publicize this: putting the notice of bids in the newspaper and talking about it in a public meeting.
But there are plenty of people who don’t read the paper and don’t go to public meetings. Their anger can slow down projects just as easily as the anger of informed folks.
It’s not good enough to sigh and throw up hands and say, “Well, we did everything we were supposed to.”
If governments have good ideas, they have a responsibility to communicate them effectively. Mailing out flyers and holding a meeting for Church Street people would have been work, but it might have helped avoid this.
Other issues have suffered similar fates. Social Circle developed a meticulous plan to revamp the city’s aging water and sewer infrastructure, which absolutely needs to happen. Officials seemed surprised when some people found out it called for pipes running through their yards and weren’t happy about it. They held a public meeting, but after most of the work had been done.
Loganville knew for a long time that any developer would want to build apartments in downtown as part of any revitalization effort. Legally the city had no obligation to tell anyone that, but I bet they wish they had.
Getting more creative in informing the public before projects get finalized is hard and makes things messier. But in the long run, it will help more good ideas become reality.