He’s six months into the position of chairman of the Board of Commissioners now, and I get the feeling David Thompson is loving every minute of it.
I’ve never come right out and asked him. But I see him once a month, as he presides over meetings, and Thompson appears to be enjoying the job he began campaigning for something like two years before the 2020 election.
He got a bit of a victory lap last week as he announced finding $3.5 million that had been sitting dormant in a state investment account since 2008. It’s his second seven-figure discovery like that.
“I think I’ve earned my pay for five months being here, along with (Finance Director) Milton (Cronheim)’s help,” Thompson said. Of course, the chairman is working for free as he pledged to donate his salary to the Walton Foundation, so do with that as you will.
One major change we’ve seen at commission meetings is the time. The June 1 meeting lasted nearly two hours before adjourning into executive session. Not long ago, the board routinely finished its business in about half an hour.
Blame the county’s growth. The end of the recession and now, coming out on the other side of the pandemic, has more and more people and companies wishing to build. That means plenty of public hearings on zoning changes and more.
Walton County is growing, and managing that will be a huge story in the years to come. Thompson’s first half-year on the job shows a conservative mindset for leading it.
